Full list of GTA+ rewards for GTA Online in October 2022

Rockstar Games recently unveiled the GTA+ membership rewards in GTA Online for October 2022. The event benefits will take effect from now until November 2.

Rockstar is looking to celebrate Halloween, but since that particular day falls on a Monday, the GTA+ membership rewards will last a little bit longer than usual. More often than not, GTA Online resets on a Thursday.

GTA+ membership is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It should be noted that October's rewards are mostly geared towards nightclub owners in GTA Online. For that reason, it's highly recommended to own a nightclub before even considering these benefits.

GTA Online players can get the following GTA+ rewards for October 2022

A free Benefactor Terrorbyte

GTA+ members can get themselves a free Terrorbyte from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, they will also need a nightclub to store the vehicle. GTA Online players will find many uses for this rigged armored truck, such as the unique ability to fully customize the Oppressor Mk II.

With that said, the various stations and workshops are not included. Players will have to buy them separately from the same website.

Terrorbyte Client Jobs will offer double the rewards

Speaking of Terrorbytes, players can also earn double the rewards for Client Jobs. They first need to be registered as a CEO or VIP. Afterwards, GTA Online players can use the touchscreen terminal to activate these missions. GTA+ members will get twice the money and reputation this month.

Nightclubs offer special bonuses

Nightclub owners can upgrade their interior design with some free lighting rigs. They can also add an extra floor for their cargo storage, which can be used for more profitable warehouse runs.

Speaking of which, nightclub warehouse production will move at a tripled speed for the rest of the month. By taking part in Business Battles, GTA Online players will also get double the supplies for their efforts. It's a very lucrative business model when taking these bonuses into account.

Rockstar offers free Halloween costumes

Check out this Pumpkin hoodie (Image via Rockstar Games)

Halloween is fast approaching, which means GTA Online players will get into the spirit of the season. Rockstar is offering the following clothing items for GTA+ members in October 2022:

Pumpkin Hoodie

Mummy Outfit

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mask

Players can always change into their clothes by visiting a wardrobe in their safehouse. They can also save their outfits whenever they access the menu screen. Afterwards, they can switch into their Halloween costumes by using the Interaction Menu.

GTA+ also provides the usual benefits

Last but not least, GTA Online players will also have access to general perks from previous months. Here's what they can get with their membership rewards:

$500,000 cash reward bonus delivered to their bank accounts

Special bonuses on select Shark Cards

Waived organization fees

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can access the Shark Cards via the pause menu of their respective consoles.

Remember, players have until November 2 to rake in the rewards, so they still have time. Nightclub owners will find it particularly useful if they regularly play the game, especially if they haven't already gotten the Benefactor Terrorbyte.

