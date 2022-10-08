GTA Online players can win $300K bonus with new Judgement Day event

GTA Online players should be on the lookout for Judgement Day, a brand-new event with a large cash-reward bonus. Rockstar Games is heavily advertising the latest Halloween mode. If the player has already logged in this week, they should've been given a free War Mask, a collectible item featured in Judgement Day. However, there are even more incentives to check out the new event.

GTA Online will offer $300,000 to any player who takes part in Judgement Day and wins a few rounds in it. The title will even get double the rewards for all their troubles. Without further ado, here's a quick look at how to collect the rewards.

Under specific circumstances, Judgement Day offers $300K bonus to GTA Online players

Win three rounds in this Adversary Mode

Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

GTA Online players only need to win three games in this Halloween event. Once they achieve the third victory, $300,000 will be sent to their bank accounts. It will take up to 72 hours for the money to arrive, however.

Rockstar made it clear on its Newswire page that players only have until October 12 to get the bonus cash rewards. Halloween events only run for a limited time in this game. If the player ends up on a skilled team, it shouldn't take very long to grind Judgement Day.

On a related note, GTA Online players will also win double the cash and reputation for this event. However, this only applies for the remainder of this week. Even if the player loses a few rounds, the rewards will make it worth their while.

These are the rules

GTA Online players are divided into teams for this Adversary Mode. The Hunted have to survive till the sun rises. However, that won't be easy with the Riders coming after them. Each team can respawn under specific circumstances, with the exception of a sudden-death final minute.

The Riders start off with the LCC Sanctus, along with a Stone Hatchet and a Double Barrel Shotgun. They also have more health, strength, speed, and can even use thermal vision as well as heartbeat sensing. If the Hunted get too close, they will spontaneously combust into a ball of flame.

With that said, the Hunted are not without advantages in GTA Online. They can pick up scattered weapons across the map, which is something the Riders can't do. The Hunted can also resurrect a fallen comrade when they defeat a Rider and will lose the round if all teammates are taken out.

How to get started in GTA Online Judgement Day

Adversary Modes can be directly accessed via the pause menu. Players will have to look for "Jobs," where they can filter out a selection of maps. This can be done from anywhere, just as long as the player isn't disrupted. Players can also bookmark the Job for any future use.

Judgement Day will be offering double rewards this week. With that in mind, players should expect to see a "2x" marker next to its name on the Jobs menu. It shouldn't be difficult to find since all the Adversary Modes will be listed there in alphabetical order.

