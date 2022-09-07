Top 5 most expensive motorcycles in GTA Online

In light of the recent focus on biker gangs in GTA Online, there's no better time to examine the motorcycle class.

Some of the best motorcycles in GTA Online can cost a pretty penny. Players have to spend a lot of money on bikes and their upgrades in the game. However, the upside is that they get to customize their sweet rides however they want.

Listed below are some of the most expensive motorcycles in the game.

Ranking the Nagasaki Shotaro, Shinobi, and 3 other motorcycles that cost a fortune in GTA Online

5) LCC Sanctus ($1,995,000)

The LCC Sanctus is a biker's dream come true. It has a gritty design with a skull motif and explosive backfire effects. Players will feel like the Ghost Rider when riding this vehicle. It's among the most stylized motorcycles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The LCC Sanctus offers some of the fastest acceleration in the entire game. Players will quickly reach top speeds without even trying. Its overall performance stats are respectable enough, so players don't have to worry about wasting money.

The LCC Sanctus is definitely worth the high price tag ($1,995,000).

4) Nagasaki Shotaro ($2,225,000)

The Nagasaki lineup is always expected to be in these kinds of lists as it has some of the most expensive motorcycles in GTA Online. However, there is one particular bike that players should look out for.

The Shotaro is a futuristic bike that pays homage to the popular Tron series. Players can purchase it for $2,225,000 by visiting the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

The Shotaro boasts tight handling and lengthy wheelies. However, it will destroy itself when submerged in the most shallow pools of water, so players should stick to the mainland.

3) Nagasaki Shinobi ($2,480,500)

Players can find the Nagasaki Shinobi for $2,480,500 in Legendary Motorsport. It's among the fastest bikes in the entire game when fully upgraded. Of course, players will need to apply some modifications to it at the local auto shop.

The Shinobi is a very stylish motorcycle by GTA Online standards. Of course, it also takes cues from the Kawasaki Ninja. The sharp angular design really makes it stand out. It's what a sports motorcycle should look like.

2) Pegassi Oppressor ($3,524,500)

The Pegassi Oppressor is available for $3,524,500 in Warstock Cache & Carry. It is a custom bike that can stay airborne with gliding modifications.

GTA Online also has a rocket booster that can make the Pegassi Oppressor go faster. However, players need to be careful where they land. Otherwise, they might plunge themselves into water.

Players will have to spend extra on various upgrades for the Pegassi Oppressor, such as homing missile launchers and better engine tunes.

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II ($3,890,250)

GTA Online players can only store the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II inside a Terrorbyte. The vehicle is yet another investment worth a few million dollars in the game.

The Oppressor Mk II's ability to fly around with homing missiles is completely broken. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle has ruined many player experiences. At one point, it was the ultimate griefer tool for low-skill players.

Despite the nerfs it received in the Criminal Enterprises update, the Oppressor Mk II is still worth getting in GTA Online. It has some of the best mobility in the entire game. If the player has to grind through several missions, they will need a fast mode of transportation like the Oppressor Mk II.

