GTA Online gives away free War Mask this week (October 6-12)

Rockstar Games continues to give out free Halloween items to active GTA Online players. The War Mask combines all the characteristics of the Joker, Billy the Puppet, and the Punisher logo.

Rockstar says it will "strike fear" into the hearts of many. The War Mask is a featured cosmetic in the Judgement Day event, a brand new Adversary Mode that involves a game of hide and seek.

Not only can GTA Online players earn double the rewards this week, they also get a $300,000 bonus if they win three rounds. However, they don't even have to play the Judgement Day event to get the free mask. There is a simpler method to getting there in the first place.

How GTA Online players can get a free War Mask this week

Login between October 6-12

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the first mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "War". Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the first mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "War". https://t.co/SA0mFoz9z0

According to Rockstar, players will be rewarded with a free mask if they login anytime this week. GTA Online normally resets on Thursday, which means players only have until October 12 to meet the deadline. Once they enter a new session, a notification will pop up saying the mask has been delivered.

Players might remember the Orange Tech Demon Mask from last week. Rockstar also gave them a week to collect that particular item. While this hasn't been confirmed by any means, there is a good possibility that Rockstar will release free Halloween items every week or so.

GTA Online will likely include other mask variations from the "Four Horseman of the Apocalypse." The remaining names would be Conquest, Famine, and Death. Given the recent inclusion of the Judgement Day event, many players believe this will be the case, since masks are heavily featured there.

Don't forget to check out the Judgement Day

Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

First and foremost, the War Mask is a promotional item. It's meant to advertise the latest Adversary Mode. How it works is very simple in GTA Online. Riders will have to chase down the Hunted before dawn breaks. They will be given extra health and special abilities while riding their LCC Sanctus.

As previously mentioned, riders will also be wearing masks based on the "Four Horseman of the Apocalypse." The War Mask is the current free item for this week, but it remains to be seen if the other masks will get the same treatment. Rockstar does have four weeks left to hype them all up.

From now until October 12, GTA Online will double the cash and reputation for this Halloween event. Players can also win three rounds to collect a $300,000 bonus. It should be delivered to their bank accounts within 72 hours. In the meantime, they can pick up their free War Mask.

How to put on a mask

GTA Online players can always wear their War Mask by navigating the Interaction Menu and find the "Masks" option. They can also enter a safehouse to access their wardrobe. However, the first method can be done from anywhere. Players just need to be careful if they are in a public lobby.

They can also save their outfits in a wardrobe as they can always switch back to a particular look. Players will have the option to change their style in the Interaction Menu.

