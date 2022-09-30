GTA Online players can get a free Orange Tech Demon Mask this month

From now until October 6, GTA Online players will be rewarded with the Orange Tech Demon Mask. Rockstar Games is known for getting into the spirit of Halloween every year.

While the latest weekly event doesn't have many related activities, rest assured that Rockstar has something planned for the next few weeks. The Orange Tech Demon Mask is a preview of what to expect.

GTA Online players can get a free mask just by participating this week. It's easily accessible for both experts and beginners of the game. With that in mind, expect to see a few players wearing this piece in public lobbies. It won't take long to have the Orange Tech Demon Mask within their inventory.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

How GTA Online players can claim their free Orange Tech Demon Mask

Log in during the first week of October 2022

GTA Online players have from now until October 6 to claim their free prize. Once they login, they will then become eligible for the Orange Tech Demon Mask. Players should receive a notification at the bottom of the screen as soon as they start playing. The mask will be delivered to their wardrobe.

Speaking of which, there will be Halloween related events coming up. Here's the official statement from Rockstar on their Newswire page:

"There’s an uncanny chill to the air as Halloween draws near. Be on the lookout for particularly ghoulish events taking place throughout the month of October..."

GTA Online players will just have to wait and see what's in store for them. In the meantime, they can collect a spooky mask for free.

The Orange Tech Demon Mask is particularly notable for its mecha skull motif, light orange skin color, and large devil horns. The mask has a slight resemblance to the creatures from the Doom series.

On a related note, GTA+ members get even more free masks

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries

GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the "Orange Tech Demon" mask.GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the "Orange Tech Demon" mask.GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. https://t.co/61tk7fZUB7

Regular players can get the Orange Tech Demon Mask, but GTA+ members can also claim even more prizes. By paying a monthly subscription fee of $5.99, they will receive a full list of rewards for the current month. Here's what GTA+ members can get in terms of cosmetics:

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mas

Mummy Outfit

Pumpkin Hoodie

However, these free clothing items will last until the end of the month, whereas the Orange Tech Demon Mask is only free this week.

How to put on masks in GTA Online

GTA Online players can simply access their wardrobe in any given safehouse. Alternatively, they can also equip their mask via the Interaction Menu. They just need to select "Masks" and find the right one for them. Just like that, players can wear the Orange Tech Demon Mask.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far