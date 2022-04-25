Why GTA Online should bring back Michael in the next update

GTA Online's latest major update was The Contract, in which players got to meet Franklin and Lamar after a very long time, and the entire community reacted with love and support upon seeing the beloved characters.

Another major character from Grand Theft Auto 5 is Trevor, who provides many fun and entertaining contact missions for players to complete. They are not as extensive as The Contract DLC, but are generally regarded as the best missions that can be found in GTA Online.

However, there is a major character that does not have any mission for players in GTA Online, and that character is Michael, arguably one of the most important characters in GTA 5's storyline.

Michael is a very popular character and should be introduced in some capacity in GTA Online. This article will provide players with reasons for his inclusion in the next update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Why should Michael return in the next update of GTA online?

Michael is still alive

The Contract DLC revealed that Michael is still alive as there are many scenes where Franklin mentions him. At one point, he even states that Michael is now working as a film producer in Los Santos.

This means ending "C" of GTA 5's story is officially canon, potentially opening up amazing opportunities to continue Michael's storyline and integrate it inside Grand Theft Auto Online.

The classic trio, reunited

With the success and critical acclaim GTA Online received after the release of The Contract DLC, there is a high chance that Rockstar Games is already creating a new DLC with Michael playing a major part in it, reuniting him with Franklin and Trevor.

Rockstar Games can also introduce a prequel where players will do missions with a young Michael. They did the same for Trevor in Grand Theft Auto Online, where the player worked with Trevor before he met with Michael and Franklin in GTA 5.

Durabele @Durabele Next GTA Online DLC HAS to get Franklin Michael and Trevor together Next GTA Online DLC HAS to get Franklin Michael and Trevor together

On the other hand, they could also show an older Michael who left his old life of crime, but now has to return for one last job which he has to do with Franklin and Trevor. The possibilities for this are endless and the fan support is enormous.

The player takes part in the biggest heist in GTA online with Michael

With every new update, Rockstar Games has introduced something bigger and more extensive. Fans have seen this with the Cayo Perico heist and The Contract DLC. So, it is safe to say that they have to top themselves up with the next update if they want to keep the interest of their fans.

The biggest GTA 5 heist was the Union Depository heist, which was led by none other than Michael De Santa and to introduce a heist of a similar scale or even bigger, it would be essential for Michael to be a part of it. This would make sense within the game's story and would be a great reason to bring him back.

This also has a high chance of happening as players love when new heists are introduced in the game, as they are arguably the most fun things to do for the majority of players. Doing a heist with Michael would be amazing and no player would want to miss that opportunity.

In conclusion

Rockstar Games has shown that it cares about the GTA 5's protagonists, and Trevor and Franklin have left their mark on the game. So, there is a valid reason to think Michael's return will be equally successful.

Bringing Michael into the next big update would be a logical thing to do as he is the only major character left that needs to be included in Grand Theft Auto Online.

