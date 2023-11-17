Why GTA Online players should avoid Dinka Kanjo SJ

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is the latest Podium Car in GTA Online. It was added to the multiplayer game in September 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Although it is a relatively new car, most players avoid it due to various reasons. An average player prefers a model based on its looks, performance, and price. The Kanjo SJ has significant imbalances in these factors.

This article explains why you should avoid getting the Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online.

Why the Dinka Kanjo SJ is not worth the effort in GTA Online in 2023

Simple looks

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is based on the real-life Honda Civic Coupe Gen V, with minor influences from the second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse and BMW 3 Series (E36) Coupe. The primary car was released in 1993, and the design was remarkable for the time.

The in-game version also uses the same design. While it may appeal to motorheads and other die-hard JDM fans, the looks have become very outdated in contemporary times. It is a tuner car in GTA Online with a simple rounded body.

If you drive it into a car meet in the game, there is a chance that many players may mistake it as a stolen NPC car. Although it has some customization options available, most of them are minor ones that can be easily overlooked.

Unjustifiable price tag

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells the Dinka Kanjo SJ for a base price of $1,370,000 and a trade price of $1,027,500. Even though the cost is cheaper than most other recent cars, it is still not worth spending a million dollars.

After the most recent GTA Online weekly update on November 16, 2023, you can get the car for free as a GTA Online Podium reward. While it saves a big chunk of the expense, you’ll still have to spend over $600,000 to fully upgrade it.

Since making money is a difficult process in the game, players are advised to avoid investing in the Dinka Kanjo SJ for the time being.

Mediocre performance

While JDM cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are known to have some remarkable performance outputs, the Dinka Kanjo SJ lacks various features, eventually falling to the lower ranks of the list. Rockstar Games offers a 4-cylinder engine with a five-speed transmission box in the car. However, it can reach a top speed of only 107.25 mph or 172.60 km/h.

In terms of speed, it falls in the 31st position within the tuner and coupe class, and 30th in the JDM class. Therefore, one should avoid it for now and wait for the new cars coming with the GTA Online Winter 2023 update.

