Why GTA Online players should avoid Document Forgery Office MC Business at all costs

If there is one MC Business to avoid in GTA Online, it's the Document Forgery Office. The reason is simple: it's terrible for making cash. Many players have a limited time for what they can do in this game, so devoting some of it to the worst moneymaker is unwise. It's much better to get any other MC Business from an efficiency standpoint since the famous aphorism, "time is money," is especially relevant here.

This guide will go over why the Document Forgery Office might seem appealing to some players. Moreover, it will also discuss why gamers should avoid it at all costs for the sake of efficiency.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here is why you shouldn't buy the Document Forgery Office MC Business in GTA Online

This MC Business has the worst hourly profits (Image via u/LogOfOne)

In terms of hourly profit, the Document Forgery MC Business is the worst property to own in GTA Online. You can make a profit of about $22K every 60 minutes, which is very low. Many other good properties grant players double or more the cash per hour by comparison. The above infographic is for fully upgraded businesses — those that aren't will offer less money.

Moreover, unlike the Weed Farm, no feature like Street Dealers helps grant the Document Forgery Office an alternate moneymaker.

Why some people like the Document Forgery Office in GTA Online

Staff and equipment upgrades are pretty cheap (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are a few reasons why players opt to purchase this MC Business over others. Here is a list of them:

Low cost to start: Its Grapeseed location is the cheapest option available, with other locations tending to be less expensive than other businesses on average.

Its Grapeseed location is the cheapest option available, with other locations tending to be less expensive than other businesses on average. Cheapest upgrade expenses: All upgrades for this property are more affordable than those for its competitors.

All upgrades for this property are more affordable than those for its competitors. Fastest production time: Players don't have to wait long to do a Sell Mission.

All of these advantages seem good on paper, but they don't justify the lousy moneymaking potential in the long run. The money you save here will get overshadowed by an investment you could have made elsewhere.

Why you should avoid the Document Forgery Office in GTA Online

You can easily skip this property and never think about it again (Image via GTA Wiki)

Profit per hour is generally a much more important metric than being able to max out inventory as soon as possible. After all, players who go AFK for a long time won't care if this property gets all of its stock a bit before the much more rewarding Cocaine Lockup.

Similarly, many players won't have the time to do every possible Sell Mission in GTA Online. The title already has the following:

Acid Lab

Bunker

Nightclub

Other MC Businesses

Adding a weak moneymaker in there would limit a person's time to do something much more productive, like The Cayo Perico Heist or any of the aforementioned Sell Missions.

Many gamers can earn millions of dollars in GTA Online without ever owning a Document Forgery Office. Unless you're a die-hard who wants every property in this title, there is no real reason to consider purchasing the Document Forgery Office over other MC Businesses.

