Why should GTA Online players buy weapons from the Gun Van whenever possible?

The Gun Van is a roaming vehicle that GTA Online players should always use whenever it's convenient. For those who don't know, this feature essentially involves a vendor that sells weapons and ammunition to the player. This vehicle changes its location daily, but interactive maps make it easy to find.

Here is a quick list of reasons why you should always opt to purchase weapons, upgrades, and ammo from a Gun Van in GTA Online:

Discounts range from 10 to 30%.

You can get all modifications for upgrades, even if you have yet to complete their associated requirements.

Some weapons are hard to obtain via normal means, such as the Molotov Cocktail and Combat Shotgun.

The only downside is that you cannot get Mk II weapons here.

Why you should use the Gun Van in GTA Online

The Gun Van location changes every day, and there are a total of 30 possible locations where it can spawn. You will see a black van icon on the mini-map when you get close to the location of a Gun Van. Once you find it, you should see the following weapons and armor available:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Getting everything on that list at a discount is pretty good. If you continually buy stuff from the Gun Van in GTA Online, you will end up saving a ton of money in the long run.

Gun Van advantages

Here is a list of items that you can buy, even if you don't have the Rank for them:

Assault Shotgun (normally available at Rank 37)

(normally available at Rank 37) SMG (normally available at Rank 11)

(normally available at Rank 11) Assault Rifle (normally available at Rank 24)

(normally available at Rank 24) Heavy Sniper (normally available at Rank 90)

(normally available at Rank 90) RPG (normally available at Rank 100)

(normally available at Rank 100) Grenade (normally available at Rank 15)

(normally available at Rank 15) Super Light Armor (normally available at Rank 5)

(normally available at Rank 5) Light Armor (normally available at Rank 10)

(normally available at Rank 10) Standard Armor (normally available at Rank 15)

(normally available at Rank 15) Heavy Armor (normally available at Rank 20)

(normally available at Rank 20) Super Heavy Armor (normally available at Rank 25)

To summarize, you essentially get to buy weapons much earlier than you're supposed to, compared to something like Ammu-Nation. Some of these items are incredibly valuable to have at the start of the game, like the Heavy Sniper and RPG.

Similarly, here is a list of weapons you can buy from this vendor even though you usually cannot purchase them from Ammu-Nation:

Baseball Bat (was previously only obtainable via picking it up)

(was previously only obtainable via picking it up) Combat Shotgun (you don't have to do a specific Cayo Perico Heist unlock method anymore)

(you don't have to do a specific Cayo Perico Heist unlock method anymore) Compact EMP Launcher (no Agency Armory needed)

(no Agency Armory needed) Molotov (no Merryweather drops needed)

The Railgun is only purchasable from the Gun Van in GTA Online, and it's worth highlighting.

Finding the Gun Van only takes a minute in GTA Online if the player uses an interactive map. The advantages of saving money and getting weapons earlier than they should make this a feature that most new players should utilize whenever possible.

