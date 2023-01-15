Complete list of discounts available at the GTA Online Gun Van

The Gun Van has various discounts available to GTA Online players. This new feature can spawn in one of 30 possible locations each day, with it being the main way for players to get a Railgun in this game. A general overview of its discounts would be:

10% off Weapons

15% off Throwable

20% off Body Armor

However, some players might be more interested in the actual content included in each of those three categories. This guide will consist of everything that Rockstar Games has already confirmed on the Gun Van's launch day.

Here is a full list of all weapons that can get a discount in GTA Online's Gun Van

An example of a player purchasing something from this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of guns you'll find under the 'Weapons' category that primarily has a 10% discount:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

It is worth noting that the Compact EMP Launcher has a 45% discount in the Gun Van. GTA Online players can also upgrade most of the weapons they purchase via this NPC, with the customization features being identical to what they would see in Ammu-Nation.

It is worth noting that not every weapon has a good list of customization features. The melee weapons don't have any options, while the Railgun just has a very basic set of color swaps it can use.

By comparison, here are the throwable weapons you can buy from this NPC in GTA Online with a 15% discount:

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Molotov Cocktails are notoriously hard to find in this game, as players previously could only purchase them from Merryweather Ammo Drops. That method couldn't let one stockpile on this throwable weapon nearly as easily as buying the max amount from the Gun Van.

As far as 'Armor' goes, you have the following options at a 20% discount:

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Although this NPC is only at one of the 30 possible locations each day, gamers should know that his spawn is the same for all players. Thus, using an interactive map like the one with this hyperlink is recommended to make things easier for them.

Other Gun Van notes in GTA Online

The long-awaited Railgun comes from this van (Image via Rockstar Games)

This feature is the only legit way for players to get the Railgun in GTA Online. This powerful weapon is like a hitscan version of the Rocket Launcher, making it a valuable tool in most players' hands. It's easy to use, although it should be noted that it's the most expensive weapon in the game at its launch.

Besides that, this feature is basically just an Ammu-Nation that spawns in one of the 30 possible locations. Players who get near the Gun Van will see its icon appear on the minimap, meaning that some gamers won't even need an interactive map to locate it.

The final thing worth noting is that all of the discounts and items included in this article are from the first week of this feature's addition to GTA Online. This article won't reflect any future updates that add or remove something from the Gun Van.

