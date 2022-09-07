Where to get Molotov Cocktails in GTA Online?

There are two main ways to get Molotov Cocktails in GTA Online. First, one can call Merryweather to drop an ammo crate for them. Second, they can find this weapon spawning in specific spots. Unlike most other guns and explosives, Ammu-Nation does not sell this item.

The whole process of obtaining a Molotov Cocktail is quite simple, although it might be unknown to somebody who doesn't know that this weapon is in this game. This guide will reveal how players can get this rare but handy incendiary, starting with the Merryweather method and then briefly talking about specific spawn locations.

This is how GTA Online players can get Molotov Cocktails

Select the first option (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first method to cover here is the Merryweather option. Here is a step-by-step guide to how this method works:

Bring up your phone. Go to Contacts. Call Merryweather. Select Ammo Drop (which costs $1000). Wait for the crate to be dropped at your location. Walk over it.

It's incredibly simple and is helpful for GTA Online players, regardless of which location they're at in the overworld. Keep in mind that others in the lobby can steal the Ammo Drop.

This is what the crate looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

A small green dot on the minimap will indicate where the ammo crate will be. Generally speaking, it will be placed near where the player made the request. Remember to walk over it to collect the ammo.

This method will only award players with a few Molotov Cocktails, so one has to do it multiple times to hit the max limit.

Spawn locations

It spawns in the Kosatka too (Image via Rockstar Games)

Molotov Cocktails also have specific spawn locations that can be easy to miss for new GTA Online players. The most notable location is inside the Kosatka's dining hall, as shown in the above image. This weapon will flash white periodically, letting one know that they can pick it up.

They're also available in the Bunker near the Shooting Range. However, arguably the best spawn is available via deathmatches.

This YouTube video demonstrates a job where PlayStation players can pick up several Molotov Cocktails for almost no hassle. It's worth noting that the specific job shown here isn't the only example of a mission where one can acquire this coveted weapon.

Nonetheless, some players might want this job. Here is a link for PlayStation users:

The final miscellaneous method to talk about includes Motorcycle Clubs. More specifically, there is a position in the club known as Sergeant-at-Arms. Whoever has this rank can drop Molotov Cocktails for other GTA Online players, but it will cost them $200.

Since this method relies on others, it might not be the most desirable option. Still, it's something to consider, especially if the other ways to get this weapon don't seem that appealing to the reader.

To summarize each method:

Call Merryweather and request an Ammo Drop. Find this weapon in specific locations (including player-created Survival jobs) Have a Sergeant-at-arms drop it.

A few other jobs give GTA Online players some Molotov Cocktails, such as the Torched Clubhouse Contract.

