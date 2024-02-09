Why GTA Online players should get Pegassi Vacca after the latest update

GTA Online’s newest update, released on February 8, 2024, allows players to grab a limited-time vehicle, the Pegassi Vacca. This two-seater supercar was removed from Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, developer Rockstar Games has brought this ride back and made it purchasable once again till February 14, 2024.

With all the other supercars available right now, players may wonder if it’s worth getting the Pegassi Vacca. To that end, let’s briefly learn everything important about the vehicle and its performance.

GTA Online update makes Pegassi Vacca purchasable: A brief about its visual appearance

The current GTA Online weekly update allows players to acquire the Pegassi Vacca supercar for $240,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. The vehicle is based on the following real-life automobiles:

2008–2013 Lamborghini Gallardo

McLaren MP4-12C

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Lamborghini Murciélago

The Pegassi Vacca has the following design characteristics, giving it a classy look:

Front body

Three meshed intakes, including one smaller than the other two outer ones

A license plate above the intakes

Carbon-fibre finished headlamp housings consisting of large circular and smaller units

Slightly impressed front boot around the edges

The manufacturer emblem on the boot compartment

Side body

Large inset formations

A set of dual vertical vents

Carbon-fibre-finished mirror shells

Black trim around the windows

A rear-engine compartment

Rear body

Carbon-fibre slatted tail lamps consisting of two turning light strips and two brake/main brake strips

The manufacturer's logo in the center

A carbon-fibre-finished vented panel in the middle

Two trapezium-shaped exhaust tips

Rear bumper with carbon-fiber diffuser

License plate

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Pegassi Vacca is powered by a 5.1L V-shaped engine coupled with a six-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive layout.

How does the Pegassi Vacca perform in GTA Online in 2024?

The Pegassi Vacca enjoys great power thanks to its 540hp engine. As per testing done by famous creator Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:03.964.

Due to its high horsepower, the Pegassi Vacca can easily traverse roads at high speeds without losing much momentum while avoiding traffic. Players can move in and out of the traffic without much effort even if they oversteer a bit. While this may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2024, it still holds its place as one of the best for day-to-day hustle in Los Santos.

Since the vehicle is only available for a limited time, one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to collect the Pegassi Vacca if they are looking for a reliable Lamborghini-inspired vehicle.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes