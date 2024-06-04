Why GTA Online's Turismo R is still a great budget car in 2024

GTA Online’s Turismo R is one of those cars that often get overlooked nowadays. The primary reason is the addition of a plethora of vehicles to the game since its release in 2014. However, the Turismo R is still a great budget vehicle that can help execute day-to-day activities in Los Santos pretty well. Delivering a reliable performance, it’s often considered one of the best rides for beginners.

That said, let’s take a look at why it is so special even in 2024.

Why buy Turismo R in GTA Online in 2024 – A reliable performance at low cost

Trending

Inspired by the real-life LaFerrari, GTA Online’s Turismo R is a special vehicle that debuted in 2014 as part of the Business Update. Here’s how the Legendary Motorsport website describes it:

“Grotti might have alienated their Old Money consumers by releasing a hybrid sports car, but 'fuel efficient' is relative when you're talking about 799hp. 0-60 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph.”

The GTA Online hypercar runs on a single-overhead camshaft V8 that seems to be turbocharged. This allows it to reach impressive speed and acceleration, both of which are crucial for survival in Los Santos. According to popular creator Broughy1322, the car can attain a maximum speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h), and complete one lap in 1:01.998.

This kind of performance stats is almost on par with some of the most popular cars in GTA Online. However, since this ride only costs half a million, it immediately becomes one of the budget-friendly yet power-driven cars in the game.

More about its performance

The vehicle can directly compete with Zentorno in GTA 5 as it doesn’t suffer from loss of power during gear shifts thanks to an electric motor. Players can also lower its suspension to the maximum from any Los Santos Customs or Auto Shops and drive it under vehicles like Sandking XL. This makes it one of the most fun vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online to date.

While it’s no longer considered a viable choice for racing, it can still help in most missions. All of this makes it worth buying, even in 2024.

Could Turismo R return in Grand Theft Auto 6

As of June 5, 2024, the Turismo R is neither confirmed nor rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also Read: Important Los Santos property reportedly got features cut

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback