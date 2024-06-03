5 fastest off-road cars in GTA Online before Summer DLC 2024, ranked

Off-road cars in GTA Online have their own fanbase, and Rockstar might introduce more of them with the upcoming Summer DLC 2024. These vehicles are considered suitable for driving on gravel or paved surfaces that are rough and have low traction. There are over 60 off-road cars in GTA Online; however, players should only pick the fastest among them.

That said, this article shares five of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online based on lap timings. The below list contains performance data reported by popular YouTuber and analyst Broughy1322.

5 fastest off-road cars in GTA Online are Draugur, Vagrant, and three other vehicles (pre-Summer DLC 2024)

5) Kamacho

Manufacturer – Canis

Lap Time – 1:05.734

The Canis Kamacho is one of the popular off-road cars in GTA Online. It debuted in Los Santos as part of The Doomsday Heist update in 2018. Since then, the Kamacho has been appreciated by the fanbase for its reliable performance and robust design based on the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

According to Broughy1322, the Kamacho runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox, allowing it to reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:05.734, making it one of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online suitable for beginners.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $345,000.

4) Ramp Buggy

A picture of BF Ramp Buggy in Los Santos (Image via tylerhallett/Reddit)

Manufacturer – BF

Lap Time – 1:05.733

The BF Ramp Buggy is one of the unique off-road cars in GTA Online, and it is based on the Flip Car seen in the popular movie Fast and Furious 6. It has been a part of the game since the Import/Export update of 2016.

Powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox, the Ramp Buggy is one of the fastest in the category. It can go up to a maximum speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete one lap in around 1:05.733. It also has a huge ramp with which players can ram other vehicles off the road.

Those interested in it can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,192,000-$2,400,000.

3) Vagrant

Manufacturer – Maxwell

Lap Time – 1:04.466

The Maxwell Vagrant is another one of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online. It can go up to a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.466 as per Broughy13222’s testing. Its responsive handling also makes it worth driving on uneven terrain as it can take quick sharp turns.

On the visual front, the Vagrant has taken design inspiration primarily from the Ariel Nomad. Overall, it’s one of the best vehicles for racing on off-road surfaces in Los Santos.

You can buy the Vagrant from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,214,000-$1,660,500.

2) Sasquatch

A picture of a customized Sasquatch in Los Santos (Image via Reddit)

Manufacturer – Bravado

Lap Time – 1:04.071

The Bravado Sasquatch is an Arena vehicle that debuted in 2018 with the Arena War update. There are three different versions of the custom monster truck, all of them seemingly inspired by the real-life 1940 Dodge W-Series.

On the performance front, the Sasquatch is powered by a high-power V8 engine that helps it achieve a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h). Impressive braking and acceleration allow it to complete one lap in 1:04.071, making it one of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online for those who love Arena vehicles.

The Arena Workshop can convert a Rat-Loader or a Rat-Truck into a Sasquatch for $1,530,875.

1) Draugur

Manufacturer – Declasse

Lap Time – 1:03.262

The Declasse Draugur is one of the new off-road cars in GTA Online that was added in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It has taken design inspiration from the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

When it comes to performance, the Draugur is on another level. Apart from a decent top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), it can complete one lap in the quickest average time of 1:03.262, making it one of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online that players must not miss.

The Draugur is available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000-$1,402,500.

With the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 expected to be released soon, players should collect all of the aforementioned automobiles and be prepared for any challenge Rockstar adds to the game with the update.

