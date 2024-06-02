What makes the Scramjet so special in GTA Online?

In 2024, the open-world multiplayer game GTA Online has hundreds of different cars in its catalog, giving players no shortage of options to choose from. An ideal four-wheeler should not only have weapons, but be fast enough to leave the competition in the dust. One such vehicle is Declasse Scramjet, a two-seater sports model that has been featured in the game since the release of the After Hours update.

However, one could wonder if it’s really worth getting it in 2024 and what’s so special about it. To get to the answer, let’s briefly learn everything important about the Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online that players should know about.

Everything to know about the Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

The Declasse Scramjet was added to GTA Online on August 21, 2018, as part of the Scramjet week. Its design seems to be primarily based on the Mach Five from the 160s Speed Racer. However, it has also taken some design inspiration from the following real-life vehicles:

Ferrari 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Concept/Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale – Rear and front fenders

– Rear and front fenders Oldsmobile Golden Rocket – Rear fascia

– Rear fascia Chrysler Turbine Car – Tail lights and exhausts

– Tail lights and exhausts Alfa Romeo BAT series concept cars – Headlights and grille for weapons

Its visual appearance consists of the following features, giving it a sleek design with a rounded body:

Front body:

Trident-like front fascia

Circular headlights

Small intakes

Curved windshield

Side body:

No mirrors

No handles

Rear body:

Rear fenders with triangular intakes

Sharp gins

Rectangular tail lights

Circular exhaust tips

While the Scramjet's design is convincing enough to purchase it, its performance is equally admirable.

According to popular creator Broughy1322’s testing, the automobile can reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), which is very impressive for a non-HSW vehicle in GTA Online. It also takes around 0:57.901 to complete a lap, making it one of the fastest cars in Los Santos. This solid performance makes it special, even by 2024 standards.

The automobile can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a whopping $4,000,000.

However, the huge cost is justified by the vehicle’s abilities and weapons.

Declasse Scramjet’s abilities:

Rocket Booster: The Rocket Booster can propel the car for 2.25 seconds.

Power Hop: The Power Hop ability can make the vehicle jump eight meters high.

Both of these abilities help players get away from difficult situations in the chaotic world of Los Santos.

Declasse Scramjet’s weapons:

Missiles – The two homing missile launchers can fire 40 rounds per minute.

Machine Guns – The two front-facing machine guns have a damage rate of 30, which is better than the Ruiner 2000 and Blazer Aqua.

All of this makes the ride special and a must-own vehicle for all players, especially before the release of the expected GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

