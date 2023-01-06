Why GTA Online Special Cargo is the best business to run this week

GTA Online fans have a good opportunity to make money from their Special Cargo quicker than usual this week. From January 5-11, 2023, a player's Warehouse Staff will be able to get crates for them 50% faster than usual.

This bonus is excellent for those who primarily rely on their staff to get Special Cargo rather than those who manually get it themselves.

It would normally take the Warehouse Staff 48 real-life minutes (one in-game day) to get at least one crate for the business. This week is an exception since it now only takes them 24 real-life minutes to do so. Saving half the time is phenomenal for those seeking to grind this business for extra cash.

Special Cargo Warehouses have a good bonus this week in GTA Online

An example of a player asking a staff member to get some crates for them (Image via Rockstar Games)

The specific part from the relevant Newswire article posted on January 5, 2023, states:

"So do the math and earn extra GTA$ as Warehouse Staff work to source Special Cargo 50% faster all week."

The Warehouse Staff feature was introduced back in The Criminal Enterprises update, and using it is quite simple for those unfamiliar with it. You just have to visit your Warehouse and approach an NPC in it. A prompt will appear on the top left of your screen. The above photo is an example of that happening on the PS5.

Simply press it and accept their $7,500 fee. Do note that you must do this for all Warehouses you own. Fortunately, there are no limitations on what type of Warehouse you own, so any size from small to large will suffice.

After 24 real-life minutes pass (which is half a day in GTA Online), that staff member will manage to collect one to four Special Cargo crates. The number they get is entirely random.

Special Cargo Warehouse details

Darnell Bros Warehouse is the most expensive option (Image via Rockstar Games)

This property is not to be confused with a Vehicle Warehouse, which is a separate business also associated with CEO Offices. Here is a list of Small Special Cargo Warehouses that you can buy in GTA Online, all of which can hold up to 16 crates:

Convenience Store Lockup: $250,000

$250,000 Celltowa Unit: $318,000

$318,000 White Widow Garage: $360,000

$360,000 Pacific Bait Storage: $376,000

$376,000 Pier 400 Utility Building: $392,000

$392,000 Foreclosed Garage: $400,000

All Medium Warehouses can hold up to 42 crates. Here is a list of options:

GEE Warehouse: $880,000

$880,000 Derriere Lingerie Backlot: $902,000

$902,000 Fridgit Annexe: $925,000

$925,000 Discount Retail Unit: $948,000

$948,000 Disguised Factory Outlet: $971,000

$971,000 LS Marine Building 3: $994,000

$994,000 Old Power Station: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Railyard Warehouse: $1,017,000

Finally, Large Warehouses can contain up to 111 crates. These are the ones you can buy in GTA Online:

Wholesale Furniture: $1,900,000

$1,900,000 West Vinewood Backlot: $2,135,000

$2,135,000 Xero Gas Factory: $2,365,000

$2,365,000 Logistics Depot: $2,600,000

$2,600,000 Bilgeco Warehouse: $2,825,000

$2,825,000 Walker & Sons Warehouse: $3,040,000

$3,040,000 Cypress Warehouses: $3,265,000

$3,265,000 Darnell Bros Warehouse: $3,500,000

The main draw of purchasing any of these Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online is to do Sell Missions. You will make a sizable profit by doing them, even if you pay the staff to get all the crates for you.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you usually do Special Cargo Sell Missions in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes