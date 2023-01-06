Why GTA Online Special Cargo is the best business to run this week

GTA Online fans have a good opportunity to make money from their Special Cargo quicker than usual this week. From January 5-11, 2023, a player's Warehouse Staff will be able to get crates for them 50% faster than usual.
This bonus is excellent for those who primarily rely on their staff to get Special Cargo rather than those who manually get it themselves.
It would normally take the Warehouse Staff 48 real-life minutes (one in-game day) to get at least one crate for the business. This week is an exception since it now only takes them 24 real-life minutes to do so. Saving half the time is phenomenal for those seeking to grind this business for extra cash.
Special Cargo Warehouses have a good bonus this week in GTA Online
The specific part from the relevant Newswire article posted on January 5, 2023, states:
"So do the math and earn extra GTA$ as Warehouse Staff work to source Special Cargo 50% faster all week."
The Warehouse Staff feature was introduced back in The Criminal Enterprises update, and using it is quite simple for those unfamiliar with it. You just have to visit your Warehouse and approach an NPC in it. A prompt will appear on the top left of your screen. The above photo is an example of that happening on the PS5.
Simply press it and accept their $7,500 fee. Do note that you must do this for all Warehouses you own. Fortunately, there are no limitations on what type of Warehouse you own, so any size from small to large will suffice.
After 24 real-life minutes pass (which is half a day in GTA Online), that staff member will manage to collect one to four Special Cargo crates. The number they get is entirely random.
Special Cargo Warehouse details
This property is not to be confused with a Vehicle Warehouse, which is a separate business also associated with CEO Offices. Here is a list of Small Special Cargo Warehouses that you can buy in GTA Online, all of which can hold up to 16 crates:
- Convenience Store Lockup: $250,000
- Celltowa Unit: $318,000
- White Widow Garage: $360,000
- Pacific Bait Storage: $376,000
- Pier 400 Utility Building: $392,000
- Foreclosed Garage: $400,000
All Medium Warehouses can hold up to 42 crates. Here is a list of options:
- GEE Warehouse: $880,000
- Derriere Lingerie Backlot: $902,000
- Fridgit Annexe: $925,000
- Discount Retail Unit: $948,000
- Disguised Factory Outlet: $971,000
- LS Marine Building 3: $994,000
- Old Power Station: $1,000,000
- Railyard Warehouse: $1,017,000
Finally, Large Warehouses can contain up to 111 crates. These are the ones you can buy in GTA Online:
- Wholesale Furniture: $1,900,000
- West Vinewood Backlot: $2,135,000
- Xero Gas Factory: $2,365,000
- Logistics Depot: $2,600,000
- Bilgeco Warehouse: $2,825,000
- Walker & Sons Warehouse: $3,040,000
- Cypress Warehouses: $3,265,000
- Darnell Bros Warehouse: $3,500,000
The main draw of purchasing any of these Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online is to do Sell Missions. You will make a sizable profit by doing them, even if you pay the staff to get all the crates for you.
