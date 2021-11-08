Why GTA San Andreas will be the most enjoyable game from the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas has a strong reputation for having one of the best storylines in the series. The game holds a special place in the hearts of many in the gaming community. Many fans even claim that GTA San Andreas is the best game in the series and that the storyline also triumphs the one in GTA 5.

When it comes to the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, many fans expect the same level of excitement as they felt when the original game was released. When GTA San Andreas was originally released, it changed how the entire gaming industry looked at their titles.

The 3D world of GTA San Andreas was one of the biggest maps available for players in the original trilogy. With its vast rural areas, Los Santos alone is more than big enough to make the map of GTA 3 & Vice City look tiny and GTA San Andreas featured two other large islands in addition as well. The game also came with the highest amount of side activities that players could partake in, which obviously added more features for players to enjoy.

Physique and clothing were a major part of GTA San Andreas

There are many factors that result in GTA San Andreas being more favored among the original Trilogy. Players love the game for its strong storyline, supported by interesting and entertaining characters that they get to interact with. The protagonist of the game, Carl Johnson (CJ), has easily become one of the most recognizable characters in the gaming industry.

Players also loved GTA San Andreas because they could do so much more in the game compared to its predecessors. Many features such as swimming, diving, and maintaining CJ's physique were implemented to the game, which were obviously missing in the prequels. Additionally, the game featured a whole bunch of side missions and mini games that increased the playability of GTA San Andreas.

Adding a personal touch to the protagonist by letting the player customize CJ's look is another reason the game was so successful. Many players love dressing CJ up to make him look exactly like the gangster they want him to be and the same goes for the vehicles as well. Players can steal vehicles in GTA San Andreas and change their entire look by taking them to Loco Low Co or TransFender Body Swap Shop.

GTA San Andreas features more playable missions than the two prequels in the series and that comes with an action-packed storyline as well. The ability to play basketball, billiards, and a few casino games also made the world more interactive and immersive.

Conclusion

GTA San Andreas is a bigger game than GTA 3 and Vice City in terms of storyline, map size, and features. Players have a lot more to explore in GTA San Andreas in almost all areas. The iconic style of CJ and all the funny dialog in the game made fans enjoy it even more. The game also featured better graphics and customization than its prequel, making it superior in all senses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S