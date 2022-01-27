Why GTA Vice City’s cheat codes are still among the best in the series

Some things might not have aged well for GTA Vice City, but its cheat codes are still excellent.

Seriously, GTA Vice City has it all when it comes to cheat codes:

Several Weapon Sets

Spawn Vehicles

Various pedestrian-related effects

Various vehicle-related effects

Wanted Levels

Weather

Play as alternate character models

Alternate game speeds

Miscellaneous and useless effects

Many other games in the series lack several of these categories, even if they have some fun cheat codes that's missing in this game. One of the most noticeable examples is the "Play as" cheats, as most games in the series lack it.

GTA Vice City's cheat codes are still amazing

Cheat codes are a defining part of every Grand Theft Auto game. They're completely optional, but they allow players to play the game with various unrealistic (but fun) effects. For example, the above video showcases a code that makes women follow Tommy Vercetti.

It's not game-breaking by any means, but it's a great example of a silly code that helps make GTA Vice City even more fun. A few other games (like GTA 4 and its DLC episodes) primarily focus on practical cheat codes, which can be boring at times.

Another good example are those related to changing the character models. It doesn't change the fact that the player still hears Tommy Vercetti's voice (which can be jarring at times). However, it's a nice little visual change that can be amusing for some GTA Vice City players to use.

GTA III is the only other GTA game with a cheat code that changes the player's character model, except it's only limited to pedestrians. GTA Vice City includes that code plus the named characters from the story mode. It's a minor detail, but one that other games are ultimately lacking.

Some cheats drastically change how the game is played

An example of Tommy Vercetti driving a car on water (Image via Rockstar Games)

The previous cheats were nice, but minor in terms of practicality. Like any other good Grand Theft Auto game, there are some codes that drastically alter how gamers play GTA Vice City. The above screenshot shows an example with a code that allows the player to drive on water.

Normally, the vehicle would sink into the water and Tommy Vercetti would hopelessly drown. That would lead to his inevitable death, which would be inconvenient for most players.

This cheat also allows gamers to explore the other islands easily (without relying on some tricks that they might not know). As far as practical cheats go, this one isn't the only one.

Some series staples, such as the ability to remove Wanted Levels, also exist in this game. Thus, it's not just the game with wacky or minor cheats. It has a little bit of everything. Variety is the spice of life, so anybody who loves cheats and loves an old-school Grand Theft Auto experience tends to appreciate what GTA Vice City offers.

These cheat codes also translate well to the GTA Trilogy, where modern gamers can enjoy the game in a slightly updated way (although some might find it to be inferior to the original).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

