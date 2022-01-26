How to easily get the highest wanted level in GTA Vice City 

GTA Vice City players can challenge themselves by surviving a wanted level with six stars.

Sometimes it isn't enough to use a S.W.A.T. team against a player. No matter how many people they send, the players make quick work out of them. The wanted level keeps going higher until it reaches a certain point. Six stars is a very serious business, since that's when the military comes into play.

GTA Vice City players will not have an easy time getting to this point. They will likely take a lot of hits before the tanks start rolling in. However, there are a few ways they can keep themselves safe. Once a certain mission is completed, they just need to look for the right location.

How players can achieve GTA Vice City's highest wanted level

Like the rest of the 3D universe, GTA Vice City uses the military as their last resort. This is quite possibly the biggest possible threat to the player. When all else fails, players will have to survive against a world class army.

Players must first complete the mission Rub Out (traditional method)

Players must complete this story mission before they can obtain the highest wanted level. Otherwise, they can only reach a grand total of five stars (unless they are using cheats).

The Rub Out mission is technically the halfway point of GTA Vice City. Players can finally bring down Ricardo Diaz and take over his criminal empire. Completing this mission will allow one to gain six stars. They will also unlock more powerful weapons in the Downtown Ammu-Nation.

The mansion will serve as a useful stronghold throughout the game. If the player wants to attempt a wanted level challenge and survive six stars, they should have the Vercetti Estate on standby.

Here's a simple way to get the highest wanted level

GTA Vice City players should first stock up on their supplies. At this point in the game, the Vercetti Estate will give them access to what they need. The basement always spawns body armor and a few weapons, namely the M4 and Pump Action Shotgun. Players can also check out the Downtown Ammu-Nation.

All they need to do is head for the police station in Washington Beach. Going inside will immediately trigger a two-star wanted level. Players can test out their newly acquired weapons. The police station is a great place to gain wanted levels for the following reasons:

The narrow passageways offer cover fire

Law enforcement can't ram into players with their vehicles

Cops will always respawn in this area

There are some weapon pickups inside

Players can use a sniper rifle at the front door

It's better to use the police station instead of the military base. Players will have a much easier time fighting cops than military personnel. They can use the police station to hide from more powerful enemies, such as the FBI. Eventually, players will obtain the highest wanted level in the game.

Players can also use cheats if they want to save time

GTA Vice City players can always try to work smarter and not harder. Cheats are a very effective way of raising wanted levels. Now all they have to do is perform a specific button combination.

Here are the inputs for the wanted level cheats, depending on each platform:

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox : R, R, B, Black, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

: R, R, B, Black, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right PC: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

These cheats will increase the current wanted level by a few ranks. GTA Vice City players may have to input them a few times to gain six stars.

