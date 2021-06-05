Top 5 most iconic locations in the GTA series

The most iconic locations in the GTA series are either the most important places or the most interesting ones.

The GTA series is absolutely massive in terms of good locations to choose from for a list like this one. This isn't a list of cities found throughout the game. Rather, it's about specific areas found within those cities.

Some fans will have different interpretations of what the most iconic locations will be. A lot of this depends on the player's personal preferences and which GTA title they've played. Even if one doesn't fully agree with this list, it should still be easy to see why these locations are listed given the context below.

Five of the most iconic locations found in the GTA series

5) Maze Bank West

Maze Bank West (Image via GTA Wiki)

The cheapest office in GTA Online is a surprisingly good one. For only $1,000,000, players can buy one of the most essential properties in the game. Unsurprisingly, this has made Maze Bank West one of the most iconic areas of GTA Online, as most players will drive past it at some point.

Plus, the area surrounding Maze Bank West is often one of the most contested areas in freemode. Given how many players play GTA Online, it's safe to say that Maze Bank West is going to be remembered as one of the most iconic places within the GTA franchise.

This area isn't as relevant in GTA 5, but even GTA 5 players who've played Online will remember this location.

4) Vercetti Estate

The Vercetti Estate (Image via GTA Wiki)

Every GTA Vice City fan will remember the importance of the Vercetti Estate. Other than being a great asset for one's wealth, many of the most important storyline missions take place in this safehouse. Before it became the Vercetti Estate, it's known as Diaz's Mansion.

Diaz's Mansion does play a minor role in GTA Vice City Stories, so Vice City fans can see some of the differences between this game and its sequel. There are renovations taking place, whereas its appearance in GTA Vice City is the one fans know and love.

In GTA Vice City, Diaz is killed and Tommy takes over. The process includes his mansion becoming the Vercetti Estate, which became the player's main home for the second half of the game. It's also home to the final mission of the game, which further bolsters the Vercetti Estate's iconicness.

3) De Santa Residence

The De Santa Residence (Image via GTA Wiki)

Many GTA 5 fans remember De Santa Residence for its role within Michael De Santa's story. It's not uncommon for GTA Online fans to make posts about passing by the location given how memorable it was in GTA 5.

It's not important in GTA Online, but that doesn't make it any less iconic. Its role in the most popular single-player game alone makes it remembered by the most number of GTA fans.

Unlike other safehouses in the series, there is also a lot the players can do here other than saving and storing vehicles in the garage. Here, players can do yoga, drink, watch TV, use the Internet or smoke from Jimmy's bong.

2) Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad, as it shows up in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mount Chiliad is present in both GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas, and it's equally memorable in both games. As the largest mountain of its respective games, it's hard for players to not think about Mount Chiliad at some point in their playthrough.

Normally, GTA games don't have hills or mountains that are difficult to climb. In a way, Mount Chiliad subverts that. There are roads to drive up on the mountain, but it's a long drive nonetheless. Falling off the iconic mountain is almost a certain death.

In GTA 5, the Mount Chiliad Mystery did help make players even more interested in this popular location. A UFO also spawns here, which makes Mount Chiliad quite popular for how "out of this world" it can seem at times.

1) Grove Street

"Grove Street. Home. At least it was before I fucked everything up."

Anybody who has played GTA San Andreas will remember Grove Street. It's the single most important location within the game, as that's where CJ, Sweet, and Ryder live. Several prominent in-game missions take place here, and it even returns in GTA 5.

In GTA 5, it's treated as an almost legendary location, as the game references some of the events of GTA San Andreas and how its denizens have moved on since then. Of course, most GTA fans are going to remember Grove Street for its role in GTA San Andreas.

Many fans still remember the location long after GTA San Andreas was released. As far as starting locations go, it's undeniably one of the most fondly remembered amongst the GTA community. Players don't need to go far from their safehouse to start several missions, which also helps players remember this legendary street from the beginning of the game to its end.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji