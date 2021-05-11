GTA 5 did not become one of the most rated games in the world by slapping together a bunch of action-packed missions and down-the-hill content.

Not only is the game's storyline genuinely good, there is a lot more to it than a bunch of goons robbing banks and stealing cars.

The open-world design of the game gives players the freedom to engage in multiple tasks and diverse activities like busting virtual ghosts and visiting gory places.

This article highlights 5 of the most iconic landmarks featured on the GTA 5 map.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views

5 most iconic landmarks from GTA 5's map

#5 Mount Chiliad

GTA 5 is known for its gothic tales and spine-chilling lore, but none quite outclass the aura of mingled terror and fascination cast by Mount Chiliad.

Home to barbaric man-eaters, Mount Chiliad is the highest, not to mention the scariest, peak on the GTA 5 map.

Players can find a bunch of surprises waiting for them at the peak, if they manage to survive the cannibals. There is a parachute and a decent-looking bike. Players can ride the bike down the perilous rocky terrain, or they can simply jump off the mountain and release the parachute.

It is one of the most iconic landmarks on the GTA 5 map. When players visit the peak again, after completing the game, they will find a UFO hovering above the mountain: the underworld's salute to the criminal prodigy who managed to survive a world as fraught with danger as GTA 5.

#4 El Gordo Lighthouse

The El Gordo Lighthouse is located on the east coast of San Andreas, in a place called Cape Catfish. This is perhaps one of the most breathtaking landmarks on the GTA 5 map.

Not only is the Lighthouse a sight to behold, but the sea surrounding it is also unusually beautiful, and the waves are scenic and violent. If there is one place players shouldn't miss out on in GTA 5, it's the El-Gordo Lighthouse.

#3 The Altruist Cult

There is a hangout on Mount Chiliad, often utilized by Trevor, who sends a bunch of hitchhikers right into the den of the denizens. If players are lucky, they will never run into the Altruist Cult, known for their insatiable appetite for human flesh. If they're not, however, they might have to fight their way past them to claim the Assault Rifle, an RPG, a cool baseball bat, and over $100,000.

#2 The Mile High Club

While the Mile High Club may not send a bunch of flesh-eating creatures after the player, it's still quite a landmark and is a very interesting place on the GTA 5 map.

The project has been under construction for quite a while now. According to fan theories, it will either be completed with the release of GTA 6 or just remain a running joke between players. Either way, it's an intriguing place and one that players shouldn't miss out on.

#1 Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo is a mysterious military base located on the GTA 5. Players often find themselves grinding missions around this place, but never anywhere near its premises, which makes sense since it's supposed to be a mysterious landmark. However, players can access certain parts of the Fort if they own a Hangar that's located near it.