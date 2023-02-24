Why Karin Previon is worth getting in GTA Online in 2023?

The Karin Previon is ultimately a fantastic Coupe but a mediocre Tuner in GTA Online. For reference, the car normally costs $1,490,000. Players can get it down to $1,117,500 if they manage to win its Trade Price from the random LS Car Meet rewards they get every five levels.

Regardless of the price, the car is primarily something that people who enjoy Coupe races would use. The Karin Previon has the best lap time out of any Coupe in GTA Online, although it is more costly than its competitors.

If you prefer races involving Tuners, this car isn't your cup of tea due to its middling performance there.

Here is why some GTA Online players may wish to get Karin Previon in 2023

It's excellent in races solely for Coupes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the top lap times for the best Coupes in GTA Online, based on Broughy1322's data:

Karin Previon: 1:05.566 Ubermacht Sentinel XS (with HSW): 1:06.433 Ubermacht Zion: 1:07.403 Ubmermacht Zion Cabrio: 1:07.409 Lampadati Felon: 1:08.063 Dewbauchee Exemplar: 1:08.369 Ocelot Jackal: 1:08.635 Ubermacht Sentinel XS (no HSW): 1:10.070 Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio: 1:10.637 Ocelot F620: 1:11.171

Having a better lap time than an HSW vehicle is an impressive feat. Remember that the Ubermacht Sentinel XS with HSW upgrade will be better on track with fewer turns due to its significantly faster top speed.

Still, crafty hosts can always disable HSW modifications. Not to mention, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players don't even have HSW upgrades available to them.

Karin Previon performance

Here are the important performance stats regarding this car in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 115.5 mph (9th place for Coupes, 12th in Tuners)

115.5 mph (9th place for Coupes, 12th in Tuners) Lap Time: 1:05.566 (1st place for Coupes, 9th in Tuners)

So it's quite clear that this car is one of the best options for races involving Coupes, but not so much for Tuners. There are only 17 Coupes in GTA Online, so it's not as if players have many choices regarding which one to get.

The main drawback of this vehicle is its price relative to other Coupes. Here is a list of the fastest Coupes' prices:

Karin Previon: $1,117,500~$1,490,000 Ubermacht Sentinel XS (with HSW): $1,365,300 Ubermacht Zion: $60,000 Ubmermacht Zion Cabrio: $65,000 Lampadati Felon: $90,000 Dewbauchee Exemplar: $205,000 Ocelot Jackal: $60,000 Ubermacht Sentinel XS (no HSW): $60,000 Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio: $185,000 Ocelot F620: $80,000

Apart from the HSW upgrade, everything else on that list is far cheaper than this car. That said, its performance is significantly better than other expensive Coupes, like the Kanjo SJ and Postlude.

The Postlude has the worst lap time in this vehicle class, while the Kanjo SJ is on the lower end.

Should you get the Karin Previon in GTA Online?

This vehicle is a simple-looking car that has good performance (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you wish to consistently win in races involving Coupes, then spending over a million dollars to save a few seconds on lap time is worth it. Just don't expect to dominate anything involving Tuners with this vehicle.

