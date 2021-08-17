Why it makes sense for Rockstar to have a single female protagonist in GTA 6

While Rockstar seems to enjoy keeping fans in anticipation, the internet is rife with idle speculation about GTA 6 and how it could possibly surprise fans.

Players seem to be of the opinion that the new title in the much-celebrated series might feature a female protagonist, something it's never done before.

Should Rockstar feature a female lead in gta 6?

A female lead will not only attract female gamers but also make GTA 6 incredibly diverse (Image via gta5mods.com)

Anyone who's played the Grand Theft Auto games knows the series doesn't go out of its way to crush patriarchy. If anything, women have often been pushed to the margins and rarely have they been portrayed as anything but sex objects.

The majority of female NPCs in the series are either sex workers or strippers. As if that isn't enough of an offense to an entire gender, players can harm these NPCs to earn a reward of extra points and cash.

Featuring a female lead in GTA 6 will show the world that Rockstar doesn't promote patriarchal practices. In short, the female protagonist will allow Rockstar to redeem the misogyny upheld by the game over the years.

It will also attract female gamers. Over the past two decades or so, the Grand Theft Auto games have been a major miss for female fans, which is hardly a surprise at this point. By featuring a female protagonist in GTA 6, the series will find a new audience and attract millions of new fans. One can only imagine the kind of boost GTA 6 will receive when female streamers flood platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

A female lead will not only attract female gamers but also make GTA 6 one of the most anticipated games of all time. Given that the series has never featured a female playable character before, players will be over the moon to have the ability to control and customize a female protagonist.

While players don't know anything about GTA 6 for the time being, these frivolous speculations successfully keep fans in anticipation. The new game in the series will without a doubt be all the rage the minute it comes out.

Edited by Gautham Balaji