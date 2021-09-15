Why did Michael wait in the car in GTA 5?

In the GTA 5 mission Complications, Michael was already waiting for Franklin inside his car; there has to be a reason for this.

Simeon Yetarian gave Franklin a simple task. He wanted him to repossess a Karin BeeJay XL, which belonged to Jimmy De Santa. Franklin sneaks into the De Santa residence without alerting anyone. However, Michael was aware of his presence. He was lying in wait.

Once Franklin gets into the vehicle, he is held at gunpoint by Michael. He demands to be driven to Simeon. GTA 5 players might ask themselves how he already knew. There are several plausible theories. Ultimately, it's up to GTA 5 players to decide for themselves.

Why was Michael already in the car in GTA 5?

There are reasonable explanations for this GTA 5 mystery. Occam's razor states that the simplest explanation is always the best one. Michael was most likely in the car because he knew Franklin would repossess it.

Michael is an experienced criminal

Michael is a hardened criminal with years of experience. Rockstar Games makes it clear he is a veteran of this lifestyle.

Perhaps he already knew about Simeon's dealership and their practices. He could see through any scam because he knew every trick in the book. At some point, Michael would've been aware of Jimmy's recent purchase. He would know something is off about the payments.

He knew what Franklin was up to

Michael already has a bad relationship with his family in GTA 5. He even destroyed Jimmy's console in a fit of rage. Nonetheless, he is very protective of his family. He already knew about Jimmy's financial troubles. Based on his dialog with Franklin and Simeon, Michael knew something was up.

During his conversation with Franklin, Michael correctly deduced it was a credit fraud scheme. When he beats up Simeon for his scam, he asks him if the car is worth $5,000 a month. Michael did his research since he is fully aware of the costs. He must have gotten suspicious when Jimmy bought it.

Perhaps at some point, he spotted Franklin near the mansion. Michael figured he was there to repossess the BeeJay XL. He would hide in the back and take Franklin by surprise. Michael would use him to get to Simeon.

Alternative theories

Truth be told, no theory is truly perfect. Some GTA 5 players find it hard to believe he would leave his family alone. Michael would have no idea what kind of person Franklin is. Some may speculate he was either drunk or hiding from his family. Maybe his meeting with Franklin was by pure chance.

However, GTA 5 makes it clear that Michael has mastered the game. For all his faults, Michael is a criminal mastermind. It makes sense that he would be aware of Simeon's unruly schemes.

Based on Michael's educated guess, Franklin would only be interested in the car. Otherwise, he would draw too much attention. Franklin would be traced back to Simeon. The operation would end right then and there.

