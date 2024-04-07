Why Nitrous should return as a GTA 6 car customization option

Fans want the GTA 6 car customization options to be different than those in the current game and a bigger selection overall. One of the most popular demands is for Rockstar to add the Nitrous upgrade in the upcoming title so players are able to use it in their vehicles. This used to be a customization option back in the day and is also somewhat present in GTA Online for specific cars.

The community believes it should become a regular part of the GTA 6 car customization options, and the game should let them add/remove it from the vehicles as they please. This article will shed more light on this upgrade option and provide reasons as to why Rockstar should bring it back in GTA 6 on a bigger scale.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Nitrous would work as an amazing GTA 6 car customization upgrade

As mentioned before, Nitrous used to be a part of the Grand Theft Auto games and has appeared as a customization option in GTA San Andreas, Ballads of Gay Tony, and GTA Online. However, San Andreas handled it the best as you could apply this upgrade at any mod shop in the game and blast the blue flames for additional speed.

With everything that Rockstar Games has promised for the upcoming title, it would make sense to have Nitrous available as a GTA 6 car customization option. Most players don't want this option to only be restricted to specific cars that can only be used in certain races, as is the case with the Arena Wars vehicles in GTA Online.

Nitrous would not only make the cars in GTA 6 go incredibly fast but also allow players to create different variants of their vehicles for different scenarios. It would come in handy during races or time-specific missions where speed is an important factor.

Having Nitrous as a feature in GTA 6 would also increase the aesthetic value of the game and make it super fun. It is a staple option in almost every racing title, and Rockstar would make a lot of fans happy with this addition. Players who enjoy chaos, as well as those who want to hone their skills, will love Nitrous since it often makes cars go out of control.

In other news, fans are currently debating over the GTA 6 second trailer release date after a couple of leaks and rumors surfaced online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see Nitrous as a general car customization option in GTA 6? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion