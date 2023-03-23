Why Ocelot Virtue is better than BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online

GTA Online is a popular game that allows players to explore a vast open world, complete missions, and engage in various activities, including races. One of the best aspects of the title is the wide range of vehicles it offers, each with unique features and performance.

The BF Weevil Custom is one of the best cars in GTA Online. However, it has another competitor, namely the Ocelot Virtue, which is a recently released drip-feed vehicle.

Both vehicles have their strengths and weaknesses, but when it comes down to it, the Ocelot Virtue is the better car for a few key reasons.

This article breaks down why the Ocelot Virtue is better than the BF Weevil Custom.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Versatility and performance of the Ocelot Virtue and BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online

First and foremost, the Ocelot Virtue is a Super Class vehicle in GTA Online, while the BF Weevil Custom is only a Sports Class vehicle.

This means that the Ocelot Virtue has better overall performance, with a higher top speed, better acceleration, and tighter handling. While the BF Weevil Custom may be faster than some Sports Class vehicles, it simply can't compete with the Ocelot Virtue in terms of raw power and speed.

Another reason why the Ocelot Virtue is better than the BF Weevil Custom is its versatility.

The Ocelot Virtue is a well-rounded car that can handle a variety of situations, from street racing to off-road driving. Its impressive acceleration and handling make it a great choice for tight city courses, while its top speed and stability make it a contender on straightaways and highways.

The BF Weevil Custom, on the other hand, is primarily an off-road vehicle. While it may be fast and nimble, it simply can't compete with the Ocelot Virtue on the pavement. The BF Weevil Custom's off-road capabilities can be a hindrance in certain situations, making it a less practical choice overall.

Touching on key points

It's worth noting that the BF Weevil Custom does have a few advantages over the Ocelot Virtue. First, it's a lot cheaper, with a base price of just $870,000 compared to the Ocelot Virtue's $2,980,000 price tag.

Additionally, the BF Weevil Custom is a highly customizable vehicle. Players can personalize it to their liking with a range of different mods and upgrades.

However, when it comes down to it, the Ocelot Virtue is simply a better car in GTA Online. Its superior performance, versatility, and overall handling make it the best choice for players who want to dominate the competition in the game.

At the end of the day, the choice depends on the individual player's preferences and the type of race they want to participate in.

The Ocelot Virtue is a great option for those who prioritize quick acceleration and lap time in competitive racing. Meanwhile, the BF Weevil Custom is better suited for open-world exploration and straight-line speed.

Ultimately, both vehicles have unique characteristics that make them valuable additions to a player's collection in GTA Online.

Poll : Which car do you think is better? Ocelot Virtue BF Weevil Custom 0 votes