Why players should avoid the Kraken at all costs in GTA Online

Responsible for one of the most boring missions in GTA 5's story mode and an even more useless one in GTA Online, the Kraken is on discount this week in GTA Online.

While discounts usually encourage players to buy something they usually wouldn't, there are many reasons to leave the Kraken untouched. Slow, clunky, and an utter waste of cash, here's everything players need to know about the Kraken and why they should stay away from it.

Why the Kraken is a wasted purchase in GTA Online

"What do you get the billionaire who has everything? No, after the megayacht. That's right, a small, deep-water submersible to go on the back of their megayacht. The only drawback is no one's gonna be able to see how rich they are when they're down at 10,000 fathoms under the sea."

— DockTease description.

The Kraken's standard cost is GTA $1,325,000, but this week, Rockstar Games has tacked a 40% discount for players interested in the vehicle, making it available at GTA $ 795,000.

On paper, the Kraken seems pretty cool as a submersible, but its slow speed, clunky handling, and sheer pointlessness make it a terrible purchase.

To start, the Kraken only seats one, so bringing along a friend for deep-sea exploration is not an option. There are also little to no scenarios in GTA Online where players even need a submersible. Hence, purchasing the cheaper scuba gear for diving is a much better alternative than the Kraken.

The second issue with this vehicle is that it serves no purpose. It's not equipped with sonar, so players cannot even use the Kraken to scout for treasure chests in the ocean.

The biggest invalidation of the Kraken's existence is the better alternatives present in the market, namely the Kosatka and the Toreador. Both are much more useful and are purchases that players should much rather save up for.

While the Toreador is much more expensive, the rocket boosters make it so much quicker than the Kraken, making the latter utterly redundant.

