Why should players purchase Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online?

GTA Online provides players with a lot of content with every DLC or update. One of the most unique cars that arrived in it this year has to be the Obey Omnis e-GT. This car was released as part of The Criminal Enterprises update and has become pretty popular in the game due to its performance and features.

The Obey Omnis e-GT is pretty costly, so players who are strapped for cash might have to consider whether this vehicle is worth purchasing. Fortunately, this article will provide readers with all the important information as to why it is a decent ride to acquire.

Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online: Everything players need to know

Design

The main design inspiration for this car is the Audi e-tron GT. Any fan of the company playing GTA Online will automatically gravitate towards the Obey Omnis e-GT as the vehicle's appearance is true to its real-life counterpart. Any collector looking for a contemporary electric sports sedan could consider getting this automobile as well.

Furthermore, this car's design is aerodynamically advantageous in gameplay. Its curves and sleek shape really impact its performance. The vehicle is also equipped with an aero rear wing, which gets activated when players hit moderate speed. This makes the driver feel like the car is alive.

Features

The biggest reason to buy the Omnis e-GT has to be its compatibility with Imani tech. This ensures players can equip this car with a really strong armor plate, making it one of the best-armored vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can also add a Remote Control Unit to the automobile, which simply transforms it into a huge RC sports car. The car is also compatible with a Missile Lock On Jammer. This increases its defensive capability.

The Omnis e-GT is the perfect vehicle for getaways in heist missions. It can also come in handy when fleeing from dangerous situations, as the car also comes with proximity mines that deploy oil all over the road. In any case, Imani Tech features are a huge selling point for this car.

Performance and top speed

According to GTA Online car expert Broughy1322, the Obey Omnis e-GT boasts a top speed of 111.5 mph and a lap time of 1:04.431. So, even though the automobile is not the best performer out there, its top speed is better than most armored vehicles. Furthermore, it has a great acceleration speed. This can be attributed to it being an electric car in the game.

As a sturdy four-wheeler, players can drive the Obey Omnis e-GT through traffic without causing much damage to it or losing speed. It's the perfect beginner ride and is also suitable for those who aren't the best at driving.

All of these features make the Obey Omnis e-GT a pretty good option, especially if players are looking for an Imani Tech-compatible vehicle that has impressive armor and is easier to control. Currently, this car costs around $ 1,795,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

