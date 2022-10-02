Why Rockstar should announce GTA 6 on Vice City's 20th anniversary

The Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) leaks have revealed a slew of early build videos for the upcoming title game. Now that fans have caught a glimpse of what the game could look like, they're expecting Rockstar Games' to officially disclose its release on October 29, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA Vice City.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, of course, and players should take any such information with a pinch of salt. However, there are a few reasons why Rockstar Games could go ahead with the idea and finally provide players with either a teaser or trailer for GTA 6.

This article explores the possibility of an early release and attempts to dive deeper into why the move should be made.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Rockstar Games could reveal GTA 6 trailer or teaser on October 29

Grand Theft Auto VI 🌴 @GTA6only

What if GTA 6 reveal is on the same day ? #GTA6 October 29th 2022 marks the 20th Anniversary of GTA VICE CITY.What if GTA 6 reveal is on the same day ? October 29th 2022 marks the 20th Anniversary of GTA VICE CITY.What if GTA 6 reveal is on the same day ? 😍 #GTA6 https://t.co/wC6mS5nQmL

The first and most prominent reason why Rockstar Games should release a trailer or teaser for the upcoming game is that October 29 marks the 20th anniversary of GTA Vice City.

Since its debut in 2002, the game has become an iconic part of the franchise among gamers, demonstrating how far Rockstar has progressed in terms of both gameplay mechanics and storytelling at the time.

Therefore, if Rockstar wants to portray GTA 6 as a gaming milestone, the best way would be to showcase GTA 6 during the anniversary of GTA Vice City and present players with some official artwork, teaser, or trailer from the upcoming game.

This would not only be an amazing way to reference Grand Theft Auto Vice City, but also to honor the growth and advancement of the entire GTA series.

According to the leaks, GTA 6 might take place in Vice City

One of the major features that the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks revealed was the game's setting, which players quickly figured to be Vice City. This revelation has built excitement within the Grand Theft Auto community, as players can relive memories by exploring the city once again.

This is another significant link between GTA 6 and GTA Vice City, as the latter was the first to truly introduce Vice City to fans. Thus, this is the perfect argument for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be revealed during the 20th anniversary.

Vice City could look different considering that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to take place in modern times and as a result, players should enjoy a completely new experience of exploring the city.

Rockstar Games's update

After the Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, Rockstar Games released a statement acknowledging the mishap and stated that they will be releasing an update that will officially introduce the game to fans. Hence, this could translate to a proper reveal of GTA 6.

Furthermore, previous Rockstar Games reveals also happened in the month of October, including Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption 2, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise if the publisher decides to follow this pattern.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far