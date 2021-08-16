Why Rockstar should continue adding more businesses to GTA Online

GTA Online has a variety of businesses that keep players occupied while providing them with opportunities to earn money.

Players are always looking for the best way to make money in the game because GTA Online is all about dominating the opposition, and nothing helps better than having the best gear and vehicles in the game. Businesses were introduced into GTA Online on 4 March 2014 as part of the business update.

With every business added to GTA Online, players get a bunch of new missions and many new features in the game. Each of these missions plays a huge role in how players choose to play the game. Some players favor a certain business more than others, which makes them grind those missions out more often.

With the ever-growing popularity of GTA Online, players are likely to explore different types of businesses to take over so they can advance further in the game.

Adding more businesses will help Rockstar revitalize GTA Online

The Autoshop is the latest business added to GTA Online, with the Los Santos Tuners update, where players can manage a car autoshop and run missions from it. The property also has an option to start contract missions which are basically hiests in GTA with two setups and one finale.

Giving players more property and business options to choose from makes the player base versatile and allows for players to make decisions based on their interests. Since different missions are favored by different players in the game, this will be a welcome addition.

There are different types of businesses in GTA Online, such as the MC Businesses, Autoshops, Nightclubs, CEO Businesses and Import/Export that players can choose from, and a lot of veteran players already own these businesses and have completed the missions.

A certain portion of the dedicated player base will benefit from Rockstar providing more unique and fun ways to play the game, as they mostly have all the money they need. These players are looking for a novel gameplay experience and that's where new businesses with new missions come into play.

Making money is one of the most important and engaging aspects of GTA Online, and adding more businesses will only strengthen the game's appeal.

Edited by Siddharth Satish