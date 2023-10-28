Why Rockstar hasn't released GTA 6 trailer yet: Every possible reason behind the wait

It's been a decade since the last original Grand Theft Auto title, and the gaming community is patiently waiting for a trailer or at least a simple announcement for GTA 6. However, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have given no indication as to when they will showcase the next chapter in the series.

Going by rumors, the title should've been announced in the last few days, but the suggested dates have passed without any notable occurrence. So, let's take a closer look at every possible reason Rockstar hasn't released a GTA 6 trailer yet.

Here's probably why Rockstar Games hasn't released a GTA 6 trailer yet

October 26, 2023, was heavily rumored as a possible GTA 6 announcement date. Needless to say, it passed without the next Grand Theft Auto game being showcased. Rockstar did upload a trailer that day, but it was regarding GTA Online's ongoing Halloween event, which upset many fans.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is now 10 years old, and many in the gaming community have grown weary of it. Sadly, we still have no idea about when its sequel will be announced.

Rockstar confirming active development of the next title (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

One of the most basic justifications for Rockstar's silence could be the fact that the game is still being worked on. The studio confirmed active development of the next title in the series in February 2022 and assured fans that more will be shared when ready. More than a year since that announcement has passed, and there's been no reveal whatsoever.

That said, Grand Theft Auto 6's development footage got leaked online in September 2022, disclosing a lot about the game. Although the visual effects looked quite impressive, they still might not be up to the level that Rockstar wants to showcase, which could possibly be why the sequel hasn't been revealed yet.

Another potential reason behind Rockstar waiting to release a GTA 6 trailer could be Grand Theft Auto Online. Although a decade old, the multiplayer still welcomes new players almost every day and regularly receives new DLCs.

Its annual Halloween event is underway as of writing this article, and a trailer for the sequel can draw a lot of attention away from the event. Therefore, a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer or announcement might arrive once the event has passed, but that's anyone's guess.

Take-Two has an upcoming earnings call (Image via take2games.com)

While the rumored announcement dates have passed, Take-Two has an earnings call planned for November 2023. The company revealed massive financial expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 in its previous two earnings calls.

Many believe it is linked with GTA 6 possibly releasing in that period. There isn't any confirmation as of now, but more information might be revealed in Take-Two's upcoming earnings call.

