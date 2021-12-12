What makes Trevor from GTA 5 such a memorable character? 

Trevor Philips made a huge impact with GTA 5 players when he first arrived.

Out of all the GTA 5 protagonists, Trevor tends to be the talking point. Players will remember his wild rampages and erratic personality. The man is completely unpredictable, which is what makes him fun to watch. GTA 5 would not be the same without Trevor Philips.

Several years after GTA 5, one can argue that Trevor is the face of this game. He even takes up a prominent spot on the cover itself. There are several reasons why Trevor is such an unforgettable character. It all comes down to his performance and portrayal in GTA 5.

A look at why Trevor Philips is such a memorable GTA 5 character

Trevor tends to steal the show in any scene he's in. GTA 5 turns into a very different game once he finally shows up. Given his controversial nature, Trevor does have his fair share of detractors. Regardless, he is still a major talking point in GTA 5.

Trevor takes out a previous protagonist

GTA 5 includes what is arguably the most controversial debut of any character. Trevor proves how dangerous he is when he obliverates Johnny Klebitz. The latter was a former protagonist of Lost and Damned, a DLC episode for GTA 4. This was the first time a player character took out a previous one.

Johnny's demise is still hotly debated to this very day. Regardless, GTA 5 gave Trevor a very memorable introduction.

He fully represents the GTA experience

Right off the bat, GTA 5 players know that Trevor is crazy. What he did to Johnny and the Lost MC is nothing short of unforgivable. However, his behavior falls in line with many players themselves.

Most GTA 5 players like to cause as much destruction as possible. However, their actions tend to disregard the player character's personality. CJ and Niko might not run over pedestrians, but Trevor is more than happy to.

This is exactly why GTA 5 players like Trevor so much. He is an accurate representation of the players themselves. Trevor can do anything they do and it won't be out of character.

Steven Ogg gives a great performance

Of course, none of this matters without a great acting performance by Steven Ogg. Not only did he provide the familiar voice, he also did motion capture. Steven Ogg takes inspiration from Tom Hardy's cinematic performance as Charles Bronson, a notorious criminal.

All the GTA 5 protagonists have very good actors playing them, yet it's Trevor that truly stands out. His emotional range is extraordinary, as he can do a wide variety of scenes. Trevor can be just as scary as he can be heartwarming. This is best seen in the GTA 5 mission Fame or Shame.

Trevor can be surprisingly complex

While he may seem like a generic psychopath, GTA 5 shows a different side to Trevor. Despite all his noticeable flaws, he values loyalty and friendship.

This is what explains his strained relationship with Michael, since he doesn't know who to trust anymore. Michael is more than willing to dispose of Trevor in one of the GTA 5 endings. However, Trevor straight up refuses to do the same to Michael in a different ending.

Trevor is undoubtedly a despicable character, yet he possesses some redeemable qualities. He can also be surprisingly funny and lighten the mood when he needs to. Trevor is a fun character to explore in GTA 5, because he doesn't remain stagnant.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul