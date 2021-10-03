Why using a 90s environment for GTA 6 could be a good move by Rockstar Games

There is much anxiety among GTA fans regarding the setting for the next game. According to some sources, the game will be set in a modern-day Vice City.

Longtime fans were quite bummed at this information, since they feel that Vice City is synonymous with the 80s. Some feel that a compromise can be made and the game could instead be set in the 90s instead.

Some fans are skeptical of this, since most reports indicate a modern setting for the next game. However, a 90s setting is more believable than an 80s one. This is because it allows for a great mixture of the past and the present.

GTA 6: Why having a 90s setting would be a great choice for Rockstar Games

The recent trailer for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition turned out to be a major failure. Fans were critical of the lack of change in this port, and how dull and predictable the trailer looked. However, some fans were quick to notice a possible hint.

The only 'new' thing revealed in the trailer was a yellow license plate. Eagle-eyed fans discovered something else: the plate numbers themselves. The license plate spells out "6ISAL890", that is '6 is a late 90'. This has led many to believe that it was a hint towards the possible setting of GTA 6.

A 90s setting would be nothing new for Rockstar, as they have plenty of experience with it. GTA San Andreas is one such example that proves how capable they are in making convincing game worlds. If GTA 6 incorporates a 90s setting, it would surely be a nostalgic treat.

GTA San Andreas is set in the early 90s, against the backdrop of the Los Angeles riots. GTA Liberty City Stories, which serves as a prequel to GTA 3, takes place a few years earlier, in the late 90s.

GTA San Andreas had far more features in it than any other GTA game ever made. Although GTA 5 introduced several new ones, most fans believe that it can't achieve the level of freedom that was present in the former.

A 90s setting for GTA 6 seems very unlikely, however, since a lot of the new content would have to be removed. The world of GTA Online, for example, depends heavily on modern technology.

Replacing the in-game internet would be tough to pull off, but if a workable alternative is made, GTA 6 could truly prosper. Since GTA San Andreas is the most popular game in the franchise, perhaps another trip to the 90s would not go amiss.

