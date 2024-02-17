Will GTA 5 Online get a major DLC update in 2024? Everything known so far

Not much is known about an upcoming GTA Online DLC in 2024, but Rockstar Games will likely add one in the summer, going by the usual pattern. In addition, data miners have shared some details about an upcoming mini-heist, so major content updates aren't expected to stop.

Meanwhile, last year's Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak unveiled a lot about the canceled DLCs for the game, and some believe that these might yet be released. So here's everything fans need to know about any upcoming content update for GTA Online in 2024, based on what has surfaced on the internet so far.

Will GTA Online get a summer DLC in 2024?

Rockstar hasn't yet made any announcement regarding a summer DLC for GTA Online in 2024, but another content update will highly likely be released soon. Judging by how the developers have been releasing all major content updates for the last few years, the upcoming one might come out between July and August 2024. Following that, there's a possibility of another DLC launching in December.

The next DLC is expected to bring a new series of missions, vehicles, and more, as with all previous updates. It might also introduce a new type of property, like how The Chop Shop DLC added Salvage Yards to GTA Online.

Last year's summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, came out on June 13, 2023. The year before, The Criminal Enterprises was released on July 26. Rockstar has been following this pattern of two major content updates per year since 2019, starting with The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Before any major content update, players are expecting a small update called the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid that will add a mini-heist and some new content. Dataminers like floorball (@Floorball__) have already found many details about this update, including the heist missions, some cutscenes, the rewards, and the new vehicle. The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist in GTA Online is expected to launch in March 2024.

The heist will include one introductory mission (Slush Fund), where returning character Vincent briefs the player about the job, four Setup missions (Breaking and Entering, Concealed Weapons, Hit and Run, and Disorganized Crime) where players acquire weapons, gears, and vehicles, and a Heist Finale (Scene of the Crime) where players get to choose how to approach it.

The Setup missions are quite dynamic as well, with the choice of gear deciding how the Heist Finale is carried out. Completing the introduction will unlock the upcoming police car, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, in GTA Online.

December 2023 was undoubtedly an important month for GTA fans, as many things happened all at once. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was revealed, The Chop Shop DLC for Online was launched, details about the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist were datamined, and the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code was leaked.

The source code disclosed several scrapped ideas for Story Mode DLCs, and fans recognized that some of these have since been remade and incorporated into Grand Theft Auto Online. As such, there's a possibility that some of these scrapped DLCs might still make their way into Grand Theft Auto Online. This can be done through the summer DLC, though this is just a speculation.

