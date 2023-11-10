Will GTA 6 be on PC: Everything you need to know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's first trailer will drop in December, but its release date is still a mystery. However, PC gamers want to know if it will be available on the platform at launch. Most titles in the series are available on PC, and it seems highly unlikely that Rockstar Games would keep one of the most popular gaming platforms deprived of the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

That said, it is also possible that the title might be released on consoles first, as seen with some of the older games in the series. In this article, we will be analyzing if GTA 6 will be available on PC.

Note: This article is speculative. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Will GTA 6 be available on PC?

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the platforms that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on at launch. In fact, last year's GTA 6 leaks are the source of most things known about the title. Therefore, as of this writing, it is impossible to say for sure if the highly anticipated game will be on PC. However, we can estimate based on previous trends.

The gaming studio has a long history of releasing new titles, first on consoles and then later on PC. This was seen with Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which was released in October 2004 for the PlayStation 2 and then in June 2005 for Xbox and PC.

Grand Theft Auto IV came out in April 2008 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, followed by its PC release later in December that year.

The trend continued with Grand Theft Auto 5, which launched first on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, then on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2014 and finally on PC in April 2015. Hence, GTA 6 might also be released on consoles first, with its PC port arriving later.

Besides the Grand Theft Auto franchise, this has also been seen with Red Dead Redemption 2. It was released in October 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and came out for PCs in November 2019.

Interestingly, 2010's Red Dead Redemption never made it to this platform. It was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and was recently made available for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. That said, Grand Theft Auto 6 not releasing on PC seems highly unlikely.

This is because one of Rockstar's best money makers, GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode), has a sizeable playbase on PC. It grew even larger when the title was made available for free on the Epic Games Store for a week in May 2020. Rockstar releases major DLCs for it periodically, with a GTA Online weekly update arriving every Thursday.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6 should most likely be available on PC at least sometime in the future, if not at launch. Nevertheless, nothing can be confirmed unless officially stated by Rockstar Games.

