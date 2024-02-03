Will GTA 6 be playable on the leaked PlayStation handheld: Everything known so far

Rockstar Games suffered a network intrusion in September 2022, resulting in several GTA 6 development videos getting leaked. Notably, another major leak in the world of gaming suggests that a PSP 2, also referred to as the PS Vita 2, might be in the works. Based on the claims regarding this rumored device's hardware, it might have the ability to run PS4 as well as PS5 titles.

This has led to some wondering if Rockstar Games' upcoming title will be playable on the leaked PSP 2. This article will offer a look at everything known so far on this topic, but readers should note that all information regarding the leaked PlayStation handheld is unconfirmed as of this writing.

Will the leaked PSP 2 be able to run GTA 6?

On February 1, 2024, well-known industry insider Moore's Law Is Dead reported that a PS Vita 2 might be in development. For those unaware, the original PS Vita is the successor to the widely popular PlayStation Portable (PSP). While such handheld devices are not associated with powerful specifications, the leaked PSP 2 or PS Vita 2 is reportedly capable of running PS4 and PS5 titles.

So, will Grand Theft Auto 6 be playable on this hardware? In short, there is no way to tell if that will be the case since all data related to this unannounced PlayStation handheld is based on leaks.

Additionally, based on the GTA 6 leaks and its debut trailer, the game is expected to be incredibly expansive and set new industry standards. If that's the case, it could be incapable of being run efficiently on portable hardware. In fact, it won't even launch on last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

That said, the popular Nintendo Switch, a similar device, has started including big open-world games like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption in its library.

Since the leaked PSP 2/PS Vita 2 is expected to be more advanced than the Switch, according to the leaks, a GTA 6 version with some demanding features and content removed might be playable on it. However, that remains to be seen.

This could also happen if the rumors about the PSP 2 reportedly being able to run PS4 and PS5 titles turn out to be true since GTA 6's release on the PS5 has been confirmed. But as already stated, none of the claims regarding this leaked console have been officially addressed by Sony yet.

In a nutshell, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are still the only consoles expected to be compatible with Grand Theft Auto 6 as of this writing. Hence, readers will have to wait for official information to know exactly if the Rockstar Games title will be playable on the leaked PSP 2.

