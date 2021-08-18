Will the GTA Remastered Trilogy be as well-received as GTA 5 if it comes out?

The internet is rife with speculation about the highly-anticipated GTA Remastered Trilogy.

The real question is, would the GTA Remastered Trilogy be just as well-received by fans as GTA 5?

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game series in the world. Over the years, Rockstar Games has released a number of new games, tirelessly working on new content and rolling out as much as possible. Each game in the series seems to have smashed several records, sending the number of sales shooting through the sky.

When a game is as popular as Grand Theft Auto games tend to be, their Remastered versions often do well. However, it's been nearly 8 years since the last entry in the series was released. Is a Remastered Trilogy, when fans have been waiting so patiently for a new entry in the Franchise, really a good idea?

Well, it may not be GTA 5, but a series of Remasters that reportedly has nothing to do with GTA 5, the latest entry in the series, will probably be all the rage the moment it comes out.

While GTA 5 is one of the best games in the Franchise, a series of Remasters based on some of the most popular GTA games won't be too bad for fans who have been starved for a new release in the series for almost eight years.

GTA 5, however, was a masterpiece. Maybe not as much of a masterpiece as GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City, but a masterpiece nevertheless, especially in the technological department.

A trilogy based on GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas can very well leave GTA 5 in the dust in terms of the storyline, given that GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City are unanimously agreed upon as two of the most memorable games in the series.

