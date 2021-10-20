Will GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition be able to match the success of GTA 5?

GTA 5 has set a record for Rockstar Games as their most successful game ever. Will the upcoming Remaster Trilogy be able to match up or even surpass the level of success it has enjoyed?

Up until the release of GTA 5, Rockstar's most successful product was GTA San Andreas, a game that is part of the 3D Universe trilogy. Now that the remastered versions of the 3D games are about to launch, a common question has popped up. Players are curious to know about the Definitive Edition games and whether they will be able to outsell GTA 5.

Will the remastered GTA Trilogy be able to compete with GTA 5 in terms of popularity?

GTA fans have been desperately asking for any information regarding GTA 6 from Rockstar. Some of them have gone to great heights to express their impatience, such as interrupting live TV shows. Amidst this craze for the next game in the series, Rockstar has instead decided to launch remasters of the earlier 3D trilogy.

The original 3D trilogy was what defined the GTA series and presented Rockstar Games as one of the biggest names in gaming. All three games were based on the maps found in the first GTA game. Ever since then, Rockstar has been remaking the maps in the subsequent HD Universe as well.

However, the new remastered trilogy will most likely present the maps as they were in the original releases. According to some reports, the games don't look that different from the originals, with minor graphical improvements. The major changes are supposed to reflect in the gameplay, which is somewhat similar to the HD Universe games.

If these reports are to be believed, a major fraction of the fanbase who have been hyped for the new games would be quite disappointed. Others have had realistic expectations from the trilogy. They are content to play the games in the new engine without major graphical changes.

There have also been some other leaks concerning the pricing and system requirements. The high PC system requirements and the expensive pricing, if true, can only be justified if the games are much more advanced than the previous trilogy.

As mentioned before, fans can be divided according to their expectations from the game. Some expect high-definition graphics which is better or similar to GTA 5, while others simply want an improved experience for the old games. If Rockstar manages to reach a middle ground and appease both these groups, the Definitive Edition trilogy may easily overtake GTA 5's success.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu