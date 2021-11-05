Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition won't have any new missions

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas gave the players so many options to play different missions over all three games. The GTA Community remembers all the games and many of the missions fondly.

When word of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition came out, many players were curious as to what might have changed in the remastered versions of the original three games. Graphics updates are a given, but what else? Will there be a change in the missions?

This article hopes to answer the question of new missions in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

GTA Trilogy will likely not include new missions but will still bring players much joy

With almost 250 missions across GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, players will have enough to keep themselves busy and in complete awe of the new look sported by the remastered games.

GTA fans had hoped for some news of added missions, but there has been no confirmation so far. If news of the same has not been leaked by now and the GTA Trilogy is nearly a week away from being released, then the community feels it is unlikely they will see any new missions in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

While this is slightly disappointing for fans, it is also understandable.

The game is a remaster using RAGE, the Rockstar engine. As such, the Trilogy consists not of new games but updates of old games. Updating graphics and audio is quite different from dropping new missions into games that already exist. The game has apparently been upgraded, not expanded. Doing much more would require a lot more work by Rockstar.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global slowdown that also affected Rockstar and its ability to release GTA 6 by 2022. The silver lining of having to wait another couple of years or more for GTA 6 is that, in the past few years, Rockstar was able to create GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, as well as GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced Edition, due in March 2022.

Even though GTA 6 has taken a backseat, it didn't take long for Rockstar to remaster the old games and will be releasing most opportunely after the recent 20th Anniversary of GTA 3. Even without new missions, GTA fans are sure to enjoy the new Trilogy.

Edited by Sabine Algur