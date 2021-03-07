Would GTA work well as a crossover with another game franchise?

Crossovers in video game franchises are nothing new, but there are valid reasons as to why the GTA series has never experimented with it.

Fans often love the idea of a crossover between two video game franchises. Other than seeing wacky hijinks occur, crossovers are a great way to sell fan-services to the consumer. A crossover as huge as Super Smash Bros works, as there are huge video game series like the Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros to gauge interest from casuals.

However, GTA can't really crossover with another game franchise so easily. GTA is one of the largest video game franchises in the world, so it would have to be in a crossover that benefits both games. Doing a crossover with a far smaller game franchise would be a dubious business decision, unless it was one of Rockstar Games' own franchises.

Why a GTA crossover with another game franchise wouldn't work

Businesses often do crossovers when it profits both of them. Sometimes, a parent company might crossover with their child company to bolster their sales, but there isn't a situation for that to work in GTA. The GTA franchise is so successful that the only real contender for a crossover would be another Rockstar Games title or something as big as Super Smash Bros, but neither is likely to occur for various reasons.

Crossovers with other game franchises

Oftentimes, gacha games are the primary target for crossovers. It's an easy way to sell whatever currency a game uses, especially if the other game in the crossover has a similar appeal. Seeing as though GTA is not involved in any gacha game as of yet, they can't approach it from this angle.

As far as other console and PC games, not many would work in the setting of GTA. Saints Row is too small, and doing a crossover with other "GTA clones" wouldn't benefit Rockstar Games at all. A popular game like Cyberpunk 2077 would be an interesting choice, but the world of Cyberpunk is noticeably different than what players see in GTA (although GTA Online's additions are certainly something else in that regard).

Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale seems to be a dead series, so Rockstar can't crossover there. There's Super Smash Bros, but the GTA series would be heavily censored, and then there would be the issue with creating a unique moveset for whatever protagonist would be chosen. It would be fun to see, just improbable.

Why a crossover wouldn't work

As stated previously, crossovers need to benefit both parties. In most situations, Rockstar Games would have the sway to say "no" to whatever crossover idea would be thrown at them from a smaller company. There's no big crossover that has to happen that fans are clamoring for, so it's highly unlikely that there would be a push for a crossover to happen anytime soon.

Another thing often overlooked involving crossovers is how characters would be portrayed. GTA characters aren't exactly fighters, so it can't be simplified as Soul Calibur approaches crossovers. Likewise, crossovers often have stories, but it would be difficult to find something that would make sense in a creative and fulfilling manner, yet also benefit both parties

Crossovers with other Rockstar Games' titles

The most likely situation would involve a crossover with other franchises involved with Rockstar Games. However, even that would be doubtful. Small crossovers like having Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons show up in GTA Online makes sense, but a full-blown crossover would be a different story.

Red Dead Redemption already has elements of GTA intertwined with their gameplay, but it should be noted that a crossover would butcher the identity of either game. Red Dead Redemption wouldn't be fulfilling if Arthur Morgan just rode around in an Oppressor Mk II (although it would be funny for a moment).

Like in the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, other titles like L.A. Noire take place in the past. Modern GTA titles have been focusing on the modern era, so unless GTA 6 plans to change that, a crossover would have to consider how different their respective times would be.

A game like Bully would fit in with the world of GTA, except that Bully is a more goofy series. While it wouldn't be impossible to mix in the goofiness with the grittiness of some GTA games, it could be jarring for fans of either series.

Crossover ideas

Seeing as though not much would genuinely work well with GTA in a crossover, it would seem moot to think of how a crossover could work. If a crossover were to occur with another game franchise, it would be paramount to figure out what genre it would be.

It could be a game like GTA, or it could be something else entirely. Either way, it would depend entirely on the other game franchise Rockstar is getting involved with, and that doesn't seem like it'll happen anytime soon.