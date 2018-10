Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two power-play goals and Matt Niskanen had the winner in the Washington Capitals' 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin has six goals in six games to start the season after scoring 49 last season. He has 24 career goals against Henrik Lundqvist, his most against any goaltender in the NHL.

Niskanen beat Lundqvist 2:18 into overtime, putting the puck into an empty net as Lundqvist lunged to try to stop the shot. John Carlson had Washington's other goal.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced in arguably his best game of this season. One of his biggest saves came with time running out in the second period when he denied Kevin Hayes on a short-handed breakaway, and Ovechkin tied up Neal Pionk's stick to prevent a rebound goal.

Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored for New York.

CANADIENS 3, BLUES 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored with 11 seconds left to give Montreal its third straight victory.

Gallagher tipped a loose puck past goalie Jake Allen after jumping on a bad giveaway by defenseman Colton Parayko in front of the net.

Max Domi and Mike Reilly each scored their first goal of the season to help Montreal improve to 4-1-1. Carey Price made 23 saves after missing two games because of the flu.

Vince Dunn and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, and Allen made 20 saves. The Blues dropped to 1-3-2.