Blackhawks build early lead, beat Wild 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad scored first-period goals, Corey Crawford made 39 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks held on to defeat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Sunday night.

Dominik Kahun added an empty-netter with 58.5 second left as the Blackhawks improved to 2-2-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. Patrick Kane had two assists for Chicago, 2-0-1 in its last three games.

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, which lost its second straight game and for the third time in four games. The Wild controlled the game after Parise's goal made it 2-1 midway through the second, but Crawford was sharp and preserved the lead.

Backup Alex Stalock stopped 25 shots for Minnesota as usual starter Devan Dubnyk got the night off in the second of back-to-back games.

Parise has six goals in his last nine games and has scored in two straight.

HURRICANES 2, DEVILS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams and Micheal Ferland scored in the game's first 30 seconds and Carolina held on for the victory.

Curtis McElhinney made 33 saves for Carolina.

Carolina's two-goal outburst in the first half-minute was a franchise record and tied for fifth-fastest in NHL history.

Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the season late in the first period for New Jersey. Cory Schneider finished with 20 saves.

STARS 6, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Esa Lindell scored twice during Dallas' four-goal second period and the Stars won their second straight game.

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars. Jamie Benn had three assists, Jason Spezza had two to top 900 points in his career, and Ben Bishop stopped 37 shots.

Anthony Beauvillier and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who lost in regulation for the third time in 12 games (7-3-2). Thomas Greiss had 16 saves, and was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots in the first 7:08 of the second period. Robin Lehner finished with 11 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to help Vegas beat Edmonton.

William Karlsson, Cody Eakin, Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith also scored, Smith tacked on two assists and Colin Miller had three. The Golden Knights have won two of their last three to improve to 9-11-1.

Connor McDavid, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. The Oilers are 9-10-1 after dropping six of seven.

Vegas scored three goals in a 2:12 span early in the second period. Eakin tied it at 2 with a short-handed goal at 2:21, Pacioretty struck at 3:53, and Marchessault added a power-play goal at 4:33.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 3, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen's power-play slap shot with 1.3 seconds left in overtime lifted Colorado past Anaheim.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to hand the Ducks their 12th loss in 15 games. Sven Andrighetto also had a goal for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

Brandon Montour, Ryan Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller made 38 saves.