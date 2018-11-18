Cirelli scores in OT as Lightning beat Flyers 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:47 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Saturday after blowing a big lead in the third period.

Cirelli outmuscled Wayne Simmonds and beat Calvin Pickard with a top-shelf wrist shot. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay opened a 5-1 lead 9:08 into the third on Brayden Point's fifth goal in two games. But Philadelphia rallied behind two goals by Travis Konecny and Simmonds tied it with 3:32 left in regulation, beating Louis Domingue while lying on his back.

The Lightning won for the sixth time in eight games. Adam Erne had a goal and two assists in his first career three-point game, and Point scored twice after he had a natural hat trick in Thursday's 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row. Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, and Pickard had 20 stops while subbing for the injured Brian Elliott.

Tampa Bay jumped in front with three goals in the second after a scoreless first period. Erne scored a power-play goal on a slick give-and-go play with Yanni Gourde at 6:02. Cedric Paquette and Point also scored to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

Van Riemsdyk got Philadelphia on the board on the power play. The Flyers had only three power-play goals in their previous 15 games.

It was van Riemsdyk's first goal since he signed with Philly in free agency, returning to the organization that drafted him after spending six seasons in Toronto. He recently returned to the lineup after missing six weeks with a knee injury.

Erne also set up Paquette's goal with a deft backhand pass. Erne has a career-best seven points this season after beginning the year with six goals and an assist in 49 career NHL games.

Tyler Johnson and Point scored in the third before Philadelphia battled back. The Flyers' rally began with power-play goals by Konecny and Couturier. Konecny scored again before Simmonds' eighth of the season capped the outburst of four goals in 6:04.

NOTES: The Lightning have scored seven times in their last 11 power-play opportunities. ... Point has 14 goals and 24 points this season. ... Claude Giroux picked up an assist on van Riemsdyk's goal for his 700th career point. He is the 237th player in NHL history to reach the total. ... Van Riemsdyk played in his 200th career game as a Flyer. The first 196 came between 2009-2012.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Head into Nashville for a clash with the Predators in a matchup of two of the NHL's top teams this season.

Flyers: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.