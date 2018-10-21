×
Fleury earns 408th career win, Golden Knights top Ducks 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    21 Oct 2018, 10:29 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 17 shots to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to their third straight win, 3-1 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Fleury got his 408th career win to move into sole possession of 10th place on the NHL's all-time wins list. The 15-year-veteran has allowed just two goals in his last three starts.

William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who outshot the Ducks 45-18.

After going 0 for 16 on the power play through their first six games, the Golden Knights have scored with the man advantage in each of the last two games. Vegas finished 1 for 5 on the power play against the Ducks, who were 0 for 2.

Vegas, which has answered a three-game losing streak with its current three-game win streak, has been a perfect 11 for 11 on the penalty kill over its last four games.

Ben Street had the lone goal for the Ducks, and John Gibson finished with 42 saves.

Karlsson, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2011, scored his second goal of the season when he redirected Marchessault's centering feed past Gibson for a power-play goal. Karlsson, who had an NHL third-best 43 goals last season, now has two goals and six assists in the last six games.

Reaves scored his first goal of the season when he buried a rebound in front of the net midway through the second period to make it 2-0.

Street cut Vegas' lead in half when he skated around wing Tomas Hyka and beat Fleury when he slipped the puck through the five hole early in the third.

Marchessault's empty-net goal with 17 seconds left in the game provided the final margin.

NOTES: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal ignited the crowd inside T-Mobile Arena when he manned the hand crank siren before puck drop. ... Marchessault, who registered a career-high 75 points last season, continued his strong play into the regular season, as he's posted a team-high 10 points (five goals, five assists). ... Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle remains one win shy of tying Roger Neilson (460) for 30th among NHL coaches all-time. ... Gibson has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his seven starts this season.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Hosts Buffalo on Sunday.

Vegas: Hosts Vancouver on Wednesday night.

