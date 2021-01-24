Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Hyderabad FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC as they aim to hold on to their playoffs spots on the ISL points table.

The clash between the in-form Nizams against a struggling Jamshedpur side will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC are currently the second-worst performing sides in the ISL when considering the last five matches. They have lost three matches on the trot and have slid down to the eight spot on the ISL points table.

Head coach Owen Coyle will push his side and aim to get over this bump and mount a fresh challenge going ahead in the second half of the season.

They have a solid defensive setup with the likes of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley at the helm.

To reinforce their attacking unit, they have signed Seiminlen Doungel on loan from fellow ISL side FC Goa. He will be a welcome addition to their frontline that has been fairly quiet in the recent matches.

Nerijus Valskis and David Grande will be backed to get the goals in the frontline with the former amongst the top scorers in the ISL so far.

Doungel will become part of a midfield comprising of Spaniard Aitor Monroy and Brazilian Alex Lima.

"We have to stop making mistakes and make the best out of the opportunities we receive. We have to be clinical when we are creating chances to score.” - Owen Coyle.



The Gaffer feels there is always room for improvement in the squad. ✨ #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/kS4OEPScUG — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 22, 2021

Hyderabad FC Preview

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be very pleased with his team's recent performances in their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

The Nizams will head into the clash against Jamshedpur FC on the back of a positive result against Mumbai City FC.

The defensive line marshaled by Indian youngsters Akash Mishra, Asish Rai and Chinglensana Singh has been impressive so far.

The Hyderabad FC side have a great balance with overseas as well as Indian talents across the pitch.

Since Joel Chianese's return from injury at the start of the season, they have added a new dimension to their attack.

Aridane Santana has some support now and can potentially play more freely in the attack.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Stephen Eze is a dangerous player on setpiece situations for Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy - ISL)

When the two sides faced each other early in the ISL 2020-21 season, the honours were shared with a 1-1 scoreline. Aridane Santana and Stephen Eze registered themselves on the scoresheet.

The two sides have clashed three times since they have been a part of the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won once while two matches have ended in draws

Coming into this encounter, Hyderabad FC will fancy themselves to get their first win over the Red Minders and continue their unbeaten streak going ahead in the competition.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 0 - 1 Hyderabad FC