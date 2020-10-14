ISL 2020/21: Mandar Rao Dessai signs for Mumbai City FC

After months of speculation, former FC Goa skipper Mandar Rao Dessai has signed for Mumbai City FC, a move that sees reunited him with former FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera.

The 28-year-old had made over 100 appearances for FC Goa in the four years he spent with the club. He also captained the side in the 2019-20 season, leading the Gaurs to the pole position in the league.

Dessai, who is from Goa, has predominantly played for Goan clubs throughout his career. However, a few issues with the Goa management meant that several of their attacking players chose to seek greener pastures elsewhere in the league.

Reports have suggested that former FC Goa attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous and central midfielder Ahmed Jahouh have also been signed by Mumbai City FC. However, neither of these signings have been officially confirmed by the club.

A new beginning for Mandar Rao Dessai at Mumbai City FC

Although Dessai will not be playing for his beloved FC Goa, reuniting with coach Sergio Lobera should be enough of an incentive for the player to give it his all for Mumbai City FC.

The 28-year-old is highly effective on the left wing with blistering pace and trickery, something that has become an integral part of his game. Having made his debut for the national side in 2019, Dessai has managed 5 appearances for India to date.

At the moment, Mumbai City FC has a lot of work to do in terms of transfers. Having narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot in the 2019-20 season, the Mumbai-based club has not been able to retain the likes of Pratik Chaudhuri, Paulo Machado, and Mato Grgic.

However, the signing of Japanese youngster Cy Goddard on loan from Benevento has been a major shot in the arm for Sergio Lobera's side as they look to better their finish from the previous season.