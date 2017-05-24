Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5: Top 5 spenders in auction

@honestwayfarer by Armanur Rahman Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 16:43 IST

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to win their first Pro Kabaddi League title

The just concluded two-day auction for Pro Kabaddi 2017 was the largest ever in the history of the league. The first marquee event of Season 5 saw an intense bidding war between the twelve franchises in New Delhi. Dynamic Pricing, a real-time determination of an elite player’s salary, was introduced for the first time.

A total of INR 27.27 crores was spent on 60 players on Day 1 of the two-day auction. Nitin Tomar attracted the highest bid of INR 93 lakhs by Team Uttar Pradesh, thereby becoming the most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Jang-Kun Lee, retained by Bengal Warriors, is the highest valued international player, at INR 80.3 lakhs.

The franchises further spent INR 19.72 Crores on Day 2 of the player auction. Suraj Desai was signed by Dabang Delhi for Rs 52.5 lakh, which was the highest bid for a Category B player in history. The auction garnered a consolidated price of INR 46.99 crores for 227 players selected.

Here is the list of the top five spenders at this year’s Pro Kabaddi League auction:

#5 Bengaluru Bulls – Rs 3.94 crores

Bengaluru Bulls chose to retain defender Ashish Kumar ahead of the upcoming season. The 22-year-old from Haryana has been playing for the Bulls since season 2. Their most expensive purchase is 27-year-old raider Rohit Kumar who was bought for a whopping 81 lakhs.

Some of their other top purchases at the auction were category B defender Ashish Kumar for 50.6 lakhs, defender Ravinder Pahal for 50 lakhs, raider Ajay Kumar for 48.5 lakhs and defender Sachin Kumar for 46 lakhs.

