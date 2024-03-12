Whether it's a classic or a personal favorite shade, red lipsticks for fair skin enhance beauty with their glossy and moisturizing textures, perfect for everyday wear.

Red lipsticks are timeless beauty essentials that complement every skin tone, especially fair skin. Achieving the perfect red lip can be a game-changer for any makeup look. The key lies in selecting the right shade that suits the complexion and enhances natural beauty.

Here are 8 best red lipsticks for fair skin that one can't miss out on.

8 must-have red lipsticks for fair skin

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of the 8 best red lipsticks for fair skin. These lipsticks can be added to the makeup bag and are classic for any occasion like a party, office wear, or event.

MAC Ruby Woo

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Deep Talks

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick - Red Carpet Red

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick - 400 Four Hundred

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

Yves Saint Laurent Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick - N212 Rouge Rebel

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick - Cinnabar

Bareminerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick - Inspiration

1) MAC Ruby Woo

MAC Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick is an excellent choice for fair skin tones due to its balanced undertones and versatile formula. It utilizes gel microsphere technology and has a rich pigmented color that lasts long for a couple of hours. It has lip cushioning gel technology that helps the lips become soft and supple.

The key ingredients are sunflower seed oil and jojoba butter. These ingredients help hydrate the lips and condition them too.

According to Lyne Desnoyers, Executive Director of Makeup Artistry, as mentioned on the official MAC website:

"Ruby Woo is the definition of a style statement. When it came out it looked like no other colour: The brightness of the shade and distinct texture took it away from a traditional, classic red. It changes depending on what story the wearer wants to tell...it’s not a one-note red.”

Price: $23 (MAC's official website and Amazon)

2) Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Deep Talks

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Deep Talks (Image via Sephora)

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick (Deep Talks) is one of the ideal red lipsticks for fair skin due to its balanced undertones. These are ultra-luxurious lipsticks with a velvet matte finish, packed with pure pigments for vivid color. The lipstick is enriched with natural oils that can hydrate and moisturize the lips.

As mentioned on Sephora's official website, a user named SalemMc gave a review of the product:

"This is of my favorite red lipsticks! The formula is hydrating and pigmented, and I think it's a great shade.. It does sometimes smudge, but I think that is to be expected with a hydrating bullet formula."

Price: $6.97 (Kosas's official website and Amazon)

3) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick - Red Carpet Red

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick - Red Carpet Red (Image via Sephora)

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick is one of the few matte red lipsticks for fair skin. It is hydrating in nature and has a buildable formula. It stays up to 10 hours and has a cashmere matte finish.

It contains antioxidant 'lipstick tree,' 3D glowing pigments and Vitamin E & a blend of waxes. These ingredients hydrate, soothe and nourish the lips, making them appear wider and fuller.

As per Sephora's official website, a user named Kspade 2 shared their review:

"This is my new go to lip color for any event that I have! The exact nude that I’ve been looking for for my skin tone. Completes my makeup routine."

Price: $35 (Charlotte Tilbury's official website and Sephora)

4) Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick - 400 Four Hundred

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick - 400 Four Hundred (Image via Sephora)

Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick (400 Four Hundred) is powered with hydrating and protective lip oils. The rich lipstick shade range has intense nudes to bolds like reds and plums. It comes with an iconic drop-shaped applicator, and a smooth balm texture that sits comfortably on the lips all day long.

As mentioned on Sephora's official website, here is a review shared by a user named SensitiveOlive:

"Stays on so long and doesn’t dry out my lips!! This is honestly the best long lasting lipstick I have ever used. It stays on so long and doesn’t dry out my lip. I have been using the long-lasting stains like KVD and others that would dry out my lips and crack. It’s worth every penny I will not be going back!"

Price: $45 (Armani Beauty's official website and Sephora)

5) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick - Inspire

Rare Beauty's Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick (Inspire) is one of the most hydrating red lipsticks for fair skin. It glides onto the lips with a featherweight feel. It is non-drying, non-cakey and comfortable on the lips.

The key ingredients are lotus, gardenia, and white waterlily plus Vitamin E. It is very smooth and soft on the lips. It has a soft blurring effect and stays for a longer time on the lips.

On Sephora's website, a customer with username, Anna2995, has given a review of this product:

"Great lipstick, not drying and comfortable on lips for all day use!"

Price: $20 (Rare Beauty's website and Sephora)

6)Yves Saint Laurent Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick - N212 Rouge Rebel

Yves Saint Laurent Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick - N212 Rouge Rebel (Image via Sephora)

Yves Saint Laurent's Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick (N212 Rouge Rebel) is one of the most impactful liquid red lipsticks for fair skin. It is an ultra comfortable, creamy lipstick, and soft on the lips. It has a non-drying, and velvety matte finish. The lasting matte finish of this lipstick offers full coverage and high precision application. This lipstick is free of parabens and SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate).

A user named LCGreen has reviewed the product on Sephora:

"Love this so much. So creamy and smells like birthday cake. Color is spicy and perfect for autumn season color palette. Joy to wear."

Price: $45 (Yves Saint Laurent's official website and Sephora)

7) ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick - Cinnabar

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick (Cinnabar) is a full coverage lipstick and is crafted with custom handcrafted ingredients. It is one of the most sought-after red lipsticks for fair skin as it has a shiny and creamy finish. This long-lasting lipstick comes in nudes, reds and berries.

The main ingredients are apricot seed oil, castor seed oil and mango seed oil. These ingredients lock in moisture, and boost the elasticity of the lips.

Here is the product review by a user named dharmisha on Sephora's official website:

"Love this lipstick. It is really hydrating. My only problem is it doesn’t stay long time but definitely a good product. And a good brand."

Price: $28 (ILIA's official website and Sephora.

8) Bareminerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick - Inspiration

Bareminerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick (Inspiration) is one of the most lightweight red lipsticks for fair skin. It gives a rich color with just one swipe and this is available in 11 other satin shades apart from the red. It is inspired by the healing powers of natural minerals and crystals.

This lipstick consists of buckthorn fruit oil, olive oil, and pomegranate and jojoba. These ingredients are packed with minerals, vitamins and omegas that help provide nurturing hydration.

Here is review by a user named gabbyroark on Sephora's website:

"It is not cakey at all. it blends and dries so smooth!"

Price: $22 (Bareminerals' website and Sephora)

Red lipsticks for fair skin are a timeless beauty essential for all ages and genders, especially for those with fair skin tones. Whether one leans towards blue-toned reds for cool undertones or opts for orangey reds with warm undertones, the key is to choose a shade that resonates with personal style.