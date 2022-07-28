10 most active servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

There are a massive number of Minecraft servers available for free, but some are more crowded than others. However, as of version 1.19, there are still servers with hundreds to thousands of players enjoying what they provide.

Depending on their tastes, Minecraft players can aim for servers with slightly smaller or larger player counts. However, larger amounts of players tend to be preferred depending on the game modes that are intended to be played. For example, Bedwars and Survival Multiplayer game modes benefit from having a large rotation of players.

Below, Minecraft players will find a list of some of the most populous and enjoyable servers for version 1.19 gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

OPBlocks Network, Manacube and 8 other great Minecraft 1.19 servers that have many players

1) AEmine Minecraft Network

AEMine's Galactic Prison gamemode (Image via Trần Nhật Trường/Youtube)

Though the server is located in Vietnam, AEMine's Minecraft server network keeps a steady player count in the high hundreds. It possesses its own mod and resource packs for players who wish to use them.

Furthermore, the server network features many popular game modes, such as Bedwars, Skywars, Skyblock, Towny and its Galaxy Prison gamemode, which possesses a very pleasing cosmic aesthetic.

2) Pika Network

Pika Network's official logo (Image via Pikanetwork/Youtube)

A Minecraft server with several game modes, Pika Network also has a regular influx of players. The server tends to hover around 1,000 players during standard operation, with the potential to facilitate thousands more during events and other promotions.

Among the game modes players can enjoy on Pika Network, some of the most popular options are Factions, Skyblock, Prison, Survival and KitPvP. Game modes also include Creative building and fun minigames to hop into when players want a more laid-back experience.

3) Manacube

Manacube has operated for over nine years (Image via HyDr0KT/Youtube)

A long-running Minecraft server with a bevy of features, Manacube has remained one of the most popular server options in recent years. Even after updating to Minecraft 1.19, the various game modes the server provides are still running smoothly.

Players looking to enjoy The Wild Update to its fullest on the server may want to make their way to Manacube's Survival world. It was the first to be updated to 1.19 and has seamlessly integrated its gameplay with the server's plugins and resources.

4) Minecraft Central

Minecraft Central's official logo (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

A longtime favorite among the community, Minecraft Central has served thousands of players and keeps a player account above 1,000 even during late nights.

This remains true regardless of where players are logging in from, ensuring that there are always fellow players to enjoy the game with.

Many of its game modes operate on a seasonal basis, and the server's staff are some of the most dedicated in the community.

5) Vortex Network

A space station in Vortex Network (Image via Vortexnetwork.net)

Another great server with a space aesthetic, Vortex Network is a great option for multiplayer play. The player count stays around 1,2000 players even on late nights and features popular game modes like Skyblock and Prison. However, players can also enjoy traditional survival gameplay as well as Pixelmon for lovers of the Pokemon-themed mod.

All in all, the server's portrayal of space and the cosmos is one of its biggest draws.

6) CraftMC

A spawn area in Craft MC (Image via Craftmc.pl)

A server hailing from Poland, Craft MC is a great server, particularly for players in Europe. Over a thousand players remain on the server on most occasions. This means players can enjoy its various game modes to the fullest.

Among its most popular modes are Bedwars, ChestPvP, Survival, Skywars and Hardcore. The server also possesses worlds compatible with 1.18.2 for players who may be a bit reticent about updating to The Wild Update.

7) PvP Legacy

PvP Legacy is great for competitive Minecraft players (Image via PvPlegacy.net)

Players who love a good battle may want to give PvP Legacy a shot. This 1.19 server facilitates just about every PvP game mode a competitive player might want, and they do so fairly.

Cheaters and those who use exploits don't prosper on PvP Legacy. The staff goes through painstaking processes to ensure players who attempt to cheat the system won't prevail over committed in-game PvPers.

8) OPBlocks Network

OPBlocks' Prison world (Image via OPBlocks.com)

A long-running and successful server, OPBlocks' high player count speaks to its popularity. The server keeps hundreds of players engaged on late nights, and the player count swells into the thousands during peak operating hours.

OP Blocks keeps a near-constant uptime, and its candy-themed aesthetic fits nicely with its various worlds and game modes. Players who have tried various other servers may want to give OPBlocks a shot. They may very much enjoy what they find there.

9) Complex Gaming

Complex's login screen for its various world sites (Image via mc-complex.com)

Complex Gaming is a mega server featuring thousands of players online at a given time. It possesses multiple worlds facilitating different gameplay styles between Tekkit, Feed the Beast, Vanilla gameplay and its widely-popular Pixelmon world.

Its Pixelmon world is one of the server's biggest draws, and players who enjoy the mod will likely be quite pleased with how well-developed Complex's Pixelmon server is.

However, that shouldn't dissuade players from enjoying the other available game modes, as they're no less prioritized.

10) Hypixel

Hypixel's iconic logo (Image via Hypixel.net)

Long considered one of the most successful and well-regarded multiplayer servers, Hypixel essentially has something for just about everyone.

The server can attest to its popularity with a huge player population regularly featuring thousands of players online at all times.

While its most popular game mode is likely its immensely in-depth Skyblock mode, it still provides one of the widest ranges of modes in the entire community between both PvE and PvP.

The server's success even led to a recent acquisition by Riot Games. It is one of the few servers in the community to reach that form of status.

