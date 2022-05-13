10 best and amazing builds in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game all about creativity, and sometimes that results in some truly remarkable builds, a few of which have taken years to finish.

The number of incredible Minecraft builds is simply too difficult to list in totality, but there are more than a few awesome builds worth giving a little appreciation to. Some of the greatest builds out there have been built by multiple players over several years. That kind of dedication is certainly worth noting.

Breathtaking Minecraft builds to inspire players' future projects

10) The Maze (The Shining)

This labyrinthine maze was popularized by one of the most famous horror adaptations of all time (Image via u/Chris-P/Reddit)

Made famous by Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of The Shining by Stephen King, this maze is a loving and detailed recreation of the maze flanking the entrance to the Overlook Hotel. Completely rebuilt down to every last block, it had to be considerably confusing to put this build together.

Fortunately, players exploring this maze shouldn't be attacked by a deranged Jack Torrance, that is, unless they use the "Johnny" Easter Egg on an illager.

9) Mattupolis

A multi-year build inspired by cities of the Pacific Northwest (Image via Mattupolis)

A sprawling city based on cities such as Seattle, Vancouver, and even a little of New York City, Mattupolis is truly a sight to behold. The city possesses segmented residential, business, and industrial sectors and features famous landmarks such as Seattle's Space Needle.

The original build was released over a decade ago and was created by an architecture student named Matias. Indeed, the architectural influence shows in bunches as this build is an engineering marvel.

8) Rapture (Bioshock)

The underwater city of Rapture, torn apart by the greed of its inhabitants, in Minecraft (Image via StevePaulDark/PlanetMinecraft)

Bioshock has long been heralded as one of the finest first-person shooter series in recent memory, due in no small part to the incredible locations the games take place in, such as the underwater city of Rapture and the Sky-Peaking city of Columbia. This particular build by StevePaulDark is a loving recreation of Rapture in all of its decrepit glory.

Once considered a city built to avoid the influences of government and organized religion, the combination of greed and advanced technology ripped Rapture apart. This build itself is a playable map that can be downloaded from Planet Minecraft if players want to take a look.

7) Working Computer

It may not be able to play Minecraft, but creating a working computer in-game is still breathtaking (Image via Legomasta99)

Some players have a pure talent for working redstone machinery, and this build is a perfect example of that courtesy of Legomasta99. Complete with 28 kilobytes of memory and 31 bytes of RAM, the fact that this is possible at all in Minecraft is almost beyond belief. The computer can even run built-in programs, making the build even more impressive. Truly, this build is an immaculate example of in-game ingenuity.

6) Kingdoms of Greymane

This map is astonishing for being built in a little over a year (Image via JeraCraft/PlanetMinecraft)

Medieval builds have a special place in Minecraft's building community, and Kingdoms of Greymane is one of the better creations in the theme. Created by and downloadable on Jeracraft, this project took over a year to complete and has been revised multiple times to ensure the best experience for players.

Jeracraft is well-known for transforming worlds, maps, and servers, and this project is a fantastic testament to their building capabilities.

5) Night City (Cyberpunk)

The iconic city of the Cyberpunk universe lovingly recreated by Team Elysium Fire (Image via ElysiumFire/PlanetMinecraft)

The Cyberpunk franchise began in its tabletop roleplaying game roots before expanding into video games with CDProjektRed's Cyberpunk 2077. Though the game had a troubling launch, the locale of Night City itself is a gorgeous symbol of the cyberpunk genre as a whole.

The creative builders at Team Elysium Fire recreated the entire city and even made it available for download via Planet Minecraft. For an otherworldly cyberpunk experience, give Night City a download and enjoy the futuristic veneer for yourself.

4) Middle-earth

The world of Tolkien's fictional works is currently being built on a server open to players (Image via MinecraftMiddleEarth/PlanetMinecraft)

J.R.R. Tolkien is known by many as the man who revolutionized the modern fantasy genre, and now players can enjoy the world of Middle-earth seen in his greatest works such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Created for a server that players can join at build.mcmiddleearth.com, the build is currently incomplete but is still incredible. Once it's fully completed, it's difficult not to think that this recreation of one of fantasy's greatest worlds will be one of the most incredible in-game builds ever conceived.

3) WesterosCraft

Explore Westeros like never before in this lovingly detailed RPG server (Image via Westeroscraft)

On the subject of fantasy worlds, George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire world has seen a huge upswell in popularity, thanks in no small part to HBO's Game of Thrones series or the upcoming prequel House of the Dragon.

For players that can't get enough of the land of Westeros, they can join the WesterosCraft server at mc.westeroscraft.com. Explore locations from Sunspear to the Wall, all intricately detailed and remaining loyal to the original series of novels. The size and scope of this particular project are breathtaking, to say the very least.

2) Crafting Azeroth

The magic city of Dalaran recreated in Crafting Azeroth (Image via Rumsey/Minecraft Forum)

The Warcraft franchise has long been one of the most beloved in gaming, and now players can experience the entire realm of Azeroth thanks to the map Crafting Azeroth, a complete recreation of Warcraft's world. Walk among the streets of Stormwind, visit the Horde Capital of Orgrimmar, delve into dungeons made popular from World of Warcraft, and even see the chilly Icecrown Citadel.

Work is continuously ongoing on this project, with expansions eyed on the horizon until the creators have remade every square inch of Azeroth and beyond.

1) The Uncensored Library

It may not be the greatest build of all time, but the Uncensored Library serves a world-changing purpose (Image via Reporters Without Borders)

An awe-inspiring build, the Uncensored Library may not be the most grandiose build ever made, but it serves a purpose that goes well beyond appearances.

This project by Reporters Without Borders preserves journalistic articles and other information without the threat of censorship. In many countries, government censorship or media influence results in important reporting never making news to a nation or the world.

This repository of information is accessible anywhere Minecraft can be played, preserving important information free from the influence of censorship or political intimidation.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu